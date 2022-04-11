Discover the benefits of ceramic coating - Mobile Car Detailing Company Launches Ceramic Car Coating in Quincy MA
Mobile ceramic car coatings, Protect vehicles from the elements, scratches plus offer an always wax look to the car, Service launches in Quincy, Boston MA.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS , USA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many of us, protecting the appearance of our cars is just part of the ownership experience. Maybe you’re an enthusiast who obsesses over every detail, a lessee intent on avoiding excess wear-and-tear charges, or one of an increasing number of folks who seldom drive due to a new work-from-home arrangement. Where you fall on that spectrum will dictate the amount of time and money you’re willing to spend, and whether ceramic coating is a worthwhile investment..
Ahead of the launch of its new ceramic car coating service in Quincy MA, Auto Gleam Mobile Detailing is making public some unreleased facts about their new service, set to go live spring 2022, which consumers within the Automotive & Mobile car detailing space will find interesting...
When properly applied to painted metals, plastics and glass, corrosive materials cannot adhere to the surface, and easily lift and rinse away. It is the ultimate protection for your vehicle’s surfaces. ceramic is applied to your paint, rims, plastic molding, and headlights for maximum protection.
When a one, five or seven year ceramic car coating is applied professionally it will keep your cars paint looking the glossiest and Deeper in color
(always waxed look)
Not only will your vehicle be looking its best but it will also be protected from etchings, scratches, road tar, bugs & dirt build up. it like adding an extra layer or two of clear coat to protect your vehicles paint
(Protected from the elements)
An added benefit of its protection is the fact that when coated your vehicle will need a lot less car washes and will only just need to be rinsed off with a hose from time to time
(less car washing)
The team at auto gleam mobile car detailing will also add your vehicles new ceramic coating to your vehicles car fax report which in turn can be a major boost to when you want to sell your vehicle as the coating is backed by a fully insured nationwide warranty on installation.
(Peace of mind & Preserves value)
Mobile ceramic car coating is now a thing of the present, no longer to consumers have to leave their cars in the dealership or garage for days waiting for their new paint protection to dry a typical coating can be carried out and ready to drive within five hours according to team at Auto Gleam Mobile Car Detailing.
when asked about the new service Steve, the owner said 'This was one the reasons why the service was launched as their is a huge demand from consumers for a better coating in terms of quality, warranty & convenience at really affordable price'
If your interested in getting a ceramic coating for your vehicle consumers can book a service 20 miles around Quincy, Boston MA at
