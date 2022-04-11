NCHE Names 5 Academic Leaders as Senior Scholars Providing Valuable Insights as the Organization Pursues Health Equity

Dr. Gail C. Christopher

Through Their Vast Experiences, the Distinguished Scholars will be Resources in NCHE’s Efforts to Heal the Wounds of Structural Racism and Help Implement TRHT

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scholars are Uniquely Linked to Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (TRHT) Pillars

The National Collaborative for Health Equity (NCHE) today announced the selection of five distinguished academic and social justice leaders as their inaugural group of NCHE Senior Scholars. Their knowledge will be shared with the NCHE network through publications, webinars and a special roundtable in the journal Health Equity, a peer-reviewed journal that is NCHE’s official publication partner.

“We are pleased to have access to the expertise and insights that these scholars can provide as NCHE continues its mission to advance health equity in communities of color,” said Dr. Gail Christopher, the executive director of NCHE. “Through their vast experiences, they will be valuable resources in our efforts to heal the wounds of structural racism and help implement the Truth, Racial Healing and Transformation (TRHT) framework, pillars and process in communities.”

The Senior Scholars are:

Algernon Austin, Ph.D., is the Director for Race and Economic Justice at the Center for Economic and Policy Research. He has conducted research and writing on issues of race and racial inequality for over 20 years. His primary focus has been on the intersection of race and the economy.

Mindy Thompson Fullilove, MD, LFAPA, Hon AIA, is a social psychiatrist and professor of urban policy and health at The New School. Since 1986, she has conducted research on AIDS and other epidemics of poor communities. with a special interest in the relationship between the collapse of communities and decline in health.

Alan Jenkins, JD, MA, is a Professor of Practice at Harvard Law School where he teaches courses on Race and the Law, Communication, and Social Justice. Jenkins was President and Co-Founder of The Opportunity Agenda, a social justice communication lab dedicated to the idea that America can and should be a place where everyone enjoys full and equal opportunity.

Charmaine Royal, Ph.D., MS, is the Robert O. Keohane Professor of African & African American Studies, Biology, Global Health, and Family Medicine & Community Health at Duke University. She directs the Duke Center on Genomics, Race, Identity, Difference and the Duke Center for Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation.

Lisa Sockabasin, MS, is a citizen of the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Motahkomikuk with extensive experience in Tribal, State, and Federal governments, non-profits, and philanthropic organizations. In her capacity as the Co-CEO of Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness (WPHW), Lisa collaborates with tribal leadership, the WPHW team, and federal and philanthropic partners to address systemic inequities experienced by Wabanaki communities in Maine and to develop and implement culturally based programs that respond to the needs of our communities.

Dr. Christopher was instrumental in launching TRHT six years ago as a Senior Advisor and Vice President of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and it is now the guiding framework for NCHE’s approach. The framework is a comprehensive, national and community-based process to plan and implement transformational and sustainable change, targeting the historic and contemporary effects of racism. TRHT recognizes that advancing racial equity and justice requires acknowledging past harms, addressing the underlying beliefs that fuel racism and facilitating healing within and across communities.

The TRHT framework has five pillars that advance health and racial equity; each Senior Scholar is linked to a specific pillar - Narrative Change (Royal), Racial Healing and Relationship Building (Sockabasin), Separation (Fullilove), Law (Jenkins) and Economy (Austin).

“I’m excited to have their intellectual fire power joining our team, “said Dr. Christopher. “More and more jurisdictions are recognizing that racism is a public health crisis and we need all available hands to help us create better opportunities for health equity.”

About NCHE

Founded in 2014, NCHE established to promote health equity through action, leadership, inclusion and collaboration. We work to create environments that foster the best possible health outcomes for all populations, regardless of race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status or nativity. NCHE also works to improve conditions for health and well-being, including those related to housing, education, income and wealth and the physical and social environment. Further, it is imperative that we address historic and contemporary structural, institutional and interpersonal racism, which fuels inequities in our society.