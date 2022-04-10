New Haven Barracks/ Leaving Scene of Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22B5001009

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: VSP New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 04/09/2022, daytime hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 995 VT Route 22a, Town of Shoreham

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Brian Sheldon

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT

VICTIM: Judy Sabourin

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a hit and run motor vehicle incident in the Town of Shoreham. The reported motor vehicle incident consisted of significant damage to a pasture fence. Based on vehicular evidence left at the scene, it was determined Brian Sheldon (41) was the operator of the vehicle that caused damage to the fence. Sheldon did not abide by his duty to stop and failed to provide his name and other necessary documents to property owner Judy Sabourin (60). Sheldon was cited to appear in Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/11/2022 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.