Submit Release
News Search

There were 97 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,309 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/ Leaving Scene of Accident

VSP News Release-Incident 

 STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

         

CASE#: 22B5001009

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Mae Murdock                             

STATION: VSP New Haven               

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919 

 

DATE/TIME: 04/09/2022, daytime hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: 995 VT Route 22a, Town of Shoreham

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident 

 

ACCUSED: Brian Sheldon                                             

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT 

 

VICTIM: Judy Sabourin 

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: At the above date and time, Vermont State Police were notified of a hit and run motor vehicle incident in the Town of Shoreham. The reported motor vehicle incident consisted of significant damage to a pasture fence. Based on vehicular evidence left at the scene, it was determined Brian Sheldon (41) was the operator of the vehicle that caused damage to the fence. Sheldon did not abide by his duty to stop and failed to provide his name and other necessary documents to property owner Judy Sabourin (60).  Sheldon was cited to appear in Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date and time.

 

COURT ACTION: Y  

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/11/2022 @ 1230 hours            

COURT: Addison County Superior Court- Criminal Division

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/ Leaving Scene of Accident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.