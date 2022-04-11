More Than Jewelry
We work to provide daily encouragement and inspiration to a world suffering unprecedented anxiety and depression since the pandemic hit in 2020.
Each piece carries a deeper and spiritual meaning reminding you that God is still in control, and we can trust Him, because He loves us.”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anxiety and depression have more than tripled since the pandemic hit the United States. Gravie's is working to battle that by providing jewelry that has a message of strength and courage.
— Jamie Wilson
Every piece of jewelry carries a message to encourage the wearer, uplift them, or simply bring a smile to their face.
When you wear a piece of jewelry, you see it multiple times throughout your day. Everyone you come into contact with will see it. It's in your photos, and a part of the impression that you leave on others. Chose something that represents who you are and what you believe in. The unique pieces often serve as conversation starters and a chance to share your faith.
The newest collection features Roman Glass earrings and necklaces. Each of these pieces are inlaid with fragments of Roman Glass- which is glass that was discovered during archeological excavations of the temples in the Holy Land, Israel. Hand- crafted in Israel, each piece is unique and comes with a certificate of authenticity.
More than jewelry, Gravie's also provides daily encouragement through inspirational quotes, stories, scriptures and humor that you can access for free through our social media pages or by signing up for emails.
Gravie's began selling faith-based products in February of 2022 and is founded by Jamie Wilson, a wife and mother of two little girls. Based out of Indianapolis, IN, we donate a portion of all proceeds to operation underground rescue, to help put an end to child sex trafficking.
