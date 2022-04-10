Fatherhood Support Network honors fathers with 7th Annual “Dad’s Night Out” fundraiser
7th Annual “Dad’s Night Out” fundraising dinner
Fathers who are there for their children often are unrecognized. "Dad's Night Out" highlights the positive and committed dads who are there for their children.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fatherhood Support Network (FSN), a non-profit organization dedicated to helping fathers, will host its 7th annual “Dad’s Night Out” fundraising event on Saturday, April 30th at the Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada.
— Anthony Parnell, Executive Director
The annual event is held to honor and celebrate dads who are committed to maintaining an active role in the lives of their children, while raising funds to support the organization’s training of Fatherhood Mentors across the country, one-on-one mentorship activities and the coordinating of other positive family events such as “Bowling for Dads” on Father’s Day Bowl-a-Thon that is held annually across the country.
FSN hopes to make “Dad’s Night Out” a national event held in multiple cities to bring awareness of the organization to fathers who may need support or guidance and to salute dads who have overcome challenges and become fatherhood mentors.
“Fathers in need of support, encouragement or guidance don't have to go through it alone,” said Anthony Parnell, M.S.W, Executive Director of FSN. “We provide one-on-one mentorship to dads who are faced with all sorts of challenges and obstacles.” For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.fatherhoodsupportnetwork.org/dads-night-out.
About Fatherhood Support Network
The Fatherhood Support Network is an IRS recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to help fathers maintain an active role in the lives of their children and to significantly reduce the number of children growing up in father absent homes. As a solution-focused organization, our primary objective is to establish and maintain Fatherhood Support Sites across the country to facilitate fatherhood support groups and provide one-on-one mentoring to fathers in need of support, encouragement and guidance.
Anthony Parnell
The Fatherhood Support Network
+1 702-216-2960
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter