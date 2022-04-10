CDL Academy launches third driving school location in Searcy, Arkansas
Recently, CDL Academy of Fort Smith, Arkansas has moved forward with launching its third CDL training campus in Searcy, Arkansas.FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, USA, April 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, CDL Academy of Fort Smith, Arkansas has moved forward with launching its third CDL training campus in Searcy, Arkansas, home of UFC Star Bryce Mitchell.
CDL Academy was founded in 2019 by Fort Smith businessman Max Avery, 36, who has also announced his candidacy for Arkansas State Representative the 2022 midterm elections. The program CDL Academy offers consists of 160 hours of classroom, range and behind the wheel (BTW) activities which meets the requirements for ELDT (Entry Level Driver Training) as set forth by the Federal Motor Carriers Association and overseen by director Billy Pemberton.
In 2021, CDL Academy launched its second location in Little Rock alongside the launch of Pulaski County’s 100 Families Initiative office. The CDL Academy program has been a proud partner of Project Restore Hope alongside the 100 Families initiative and United Way to assist families across the state.
Restore Hope and 100 Families caseworkers identify individuals looking for a new opportunity and help them in the process. Restore Hope is headed by Paul Chapman, a former executive director of missions at Fellowship Bible Church in Little Rock and a former senior business analyst at Alltel.
Chapman continues to expand the reach of Restore Hope into new areas, and Searcy was the next city on the roadmap for success in the state. CDL Academy hopes to train between 100 and 120 new drivers in Searcy its first year. The staff at CDL Academy is accepting applications to the school through their website and can assist candidates in applying for grant funding and tuition assistance
For more information, you can visit CDL Academy’s website at www.cdlacademy.net
