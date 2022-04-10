Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault & DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1002186

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha                       

STATION: VSP Westminster              

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 04/09/22 approximately 1937 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 7105 VT Route 100, Whitingham

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and DUI

 

ACCUSED: Andrew J. Ferguson

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police were notified of a possible domestic assault at a residence in the Town of Whitingham. Upon investigation, it was determined that Ferguson had assaulted a family member. It was also determined Ferguson had operated a vehicle while under the influence. Ferguson was subsequently arrested and charged with Domestic Assault and DUI. Ferguson was transported to the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks for processing. Ferguson was released and cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 04/11/2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  04/11/2022 at 1230 hours       

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks – Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600

Fax: 802-722-4691

 

 

