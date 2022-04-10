Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault & DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1002186
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha
STATION: VSP Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 04/09/22 approximately 1937 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 7105 VT Route 100, Whitingham
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault and DUI
ACCUSED: Andrew J. Ferguson
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whitingham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police were notified of a possible domestic assault at a residence in the Town of Whitingham. Upon investigation, it was determined that Ferguson had assaulted a family member. It was also determined Ferguson had operated a vehicle while under the influence. Ferguson was subsequently arrested and charged with Domestic Assault and DUI. Ferguson was transported to the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks for processing. Ferguson was released and cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on 04/11/2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/11/2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
