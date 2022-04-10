PHILIPPINES, April 10 - Press Release April 8, 2022 In support of BIDA Kid COVID-19 prevention campaign, Bong Go reminds proper implementation of health protocols in schools Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go renewed his call to intensify and properly implement the needed safety and health protocols in schools as more educational institutions are set to join the progressive expansion phase of face-to-face classes across the country. Go reiterated his appeal during the launch of the national BIDA Kid COVID-19 prevention campaign on Tuesday, April 5, wherein he stressed that Filipinos nationwide must remain disciplined and continue working hand-in-hand with the government for the country to sooner return to normalcy. "My dear Filipinos, let us not put our guards down. Indeed, the pandemic has been a great challenge for the education sector but as long as we remain disciplined, I am confident that we, as one nation, will defeat the health crisis we are facing today and we will soon return to normalcy," the senator remarked in his video message. "Hinihimok ko pa rin ang gobyerno at mga school officials na siguraduhin ang kapakanan at kalusugan ng ating mga estudyante habang unti-unti na pong nagbubukas ang mga paaralan sa bansa. Sa ngayon, kalusugan at buhay ng mga estudyante ang aking prayoridad. Importante na tuluy-tuloy ang kanilang pag-aaral at hindi nailalagay sa panganib ang kanilang mga buhay," he added. The BIDA Kid campaign is led by the Department of Education and the Department of Health, together with the United States Agency for International Development, to support the safe expansion of face-to-face classes nationwide. The campaign encourages learners, teachers and other education stakeholders to keep practicing COVID-19 health and safety guidelines in schools and public spaces. Particularly, it highlights the importance of 3Bs: Bakuna, Bayanihan, BIDA (Bestfriend natin ang masks, Ingatan at hugasan ang kamay, Dumistansya upang makaiwas sa sakit, Airflow ay panatilihin). DepEd reported that as of April 4, 17,479 public and private schools were nominated by its regional offices to join the expansion of face-to-face classes. Meanwhile, Go once again urged the parents to let their eligible yet unvaccinated children participate in the national inoculation program, saying, "As the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, I would like to encourage parents to let their children, especially those who are qualified, get inoculated immediately as this would not only boost their defenses against COVID-19 but would also keep their school environment safe." Earlier, the senator suggested that schools and colleges should be given additional support to host vaccine clinics to increase the vaccine coverage among the youth. Concluding his message, Go lauded DepEd, DOH and USAID for kickstarting the said campaign. He also reaffirmed his commitment to continue providing the support that the education sector needs to ensure that more Filipino children will have access to quality education even amid the pandemic. "As an advocate for quality education and as your partner in the Senate, expect that I will continue extending necessary support to the education sector especially if it would improve and strengthen the quality of learning in the country," he vowed. In line with his commitment to improve the delivery of service for the education sector, Go is one of the legislators who co-authored Republic Act No. 11510, or the Alternative Learning System (ALS) Act of 2021 which provides underrepresented and disadvantaged students with specialized programs and alternative education approaches not available under the formal learning system. Furthermore, the lawmaker also filed Senate Bill No. 396 in 2019 which seeks to amend the Local Government Code of 1991 by expanding the application of the Special Education Fund. This aims to allow local government units to maximize their resources and adopt new education policies and learning techniques.