CleanBC supports B.C. company to repurpose old EV batteries

CANADA, April 9 - B.C.’s Moment Energy is repurposing retired electric vehicle (EV) batteries to provide reliable and clean-energy storage to urban and remote, diesel-dependent communities and create new jobs with support from the CleanBC Go Electric Advanced Research and Commercialization (ARC) program.

“Developing technology to repurpose old EV batteries into new clean-electricity storage devices for remote communities is a great example of B.C. solving a global problem while improving the lives of British Columbians,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. “By supporting innovation in clean tech, we are contributing to low-carbon economic recovery, helping realize our decarbonization potential and unlocking the innovation that B.C. has in store.”

Based in Port Coquitlam, Moment Energy’s project is one of 17 projects under the second funding call of the ARC program, which invests more than $8 million toward projects that span all transportation modes, from boats to electric bikes and aviation, benefiting eight B.C. municipalities.

“These innovative new approaches in B.C.’s electric-vehicle sector provide good jobs and divert waste from landfills by using source material for new clean technologies,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “This CleanBC project with Moment Energy will reduce the life-cycle environmental footprint of electric vehicles in our province and further our climate progress by finding creative new uses for older batteries to continue providing clean power.”

Moment Energy is developing a reliable low-carbon energy storage system from repurposed EV batteries. With $320,000 in ARC program support, the company is building and testing a 120-kilowatt-hour battery pack using the Renewable Energy Storage Laboratory at Dalhousie University. The company will then deploy the system in a B.C. off-grid diesel-dependent scuba diving resort to gain real-world performance and environmental data. The project is expected to create and sustain 11 full-time-equivalent jobs in B.C.

The ARC program supports B.C.'s EV sector by providing reliable, targeted support for research and development, commercialization and demonstration of B.C.-based EV technologies, services and products. This round of ARC project funding further leverages more than $18 million in industry and federal government investments, and is expected to create and sustain approximately 175 full-time-equivalent jobs.

The CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 is B.C.’s plan to expand and accelerate climate action by building on the province’s natural advantages – abundant, clean electricity, high-value natural resources and a highly skilled workforce. It sets a path for increased collaboration to build a British Columbia that works for everyone.

Quotes:

Edward Chiang, co-founder and CEO, Moment Energy –

“Moment Energy is continuing to create and supply sustainable, circular economy, EV battery solutions providing affordable and reliable energy storage systems through creation of innovative clean tech products. This momentum continues to support the mandate and goal of Moment Energy’s mission: to repurpose all EV batteries for second-life use by 2030. We are excited to transform British Columbia into a leader in second-life EV batteries, building on the electric vehicle ecosystem of the province on the world stage.”

Mike Farnworth, MLA for Port Coquitlam –

“Increasingly, people in B.C. are choosing electric vehicles to reduce their emissions. With this funding, Moment Energy can ensure that old EV batteries are repurposed to develop clean electricity storage systems for communities throughout the province and keep them out of landfills to promote a cleaner and more sustainable future for everyone.”

Quick Facts:

The EV sector includes battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, as well as companies and organizations involved in all aspects of the EV supply chain.

The supply chain spans from raw materials to final consumer products as they relate to vehicles or vehicle components, fuel and infrastructure, and transferable technologies and services.

B.C. leads North America in the transition to EVs with light-duty EV sales representing 13% of all new light-duty vehicle sales in 2021.

Learn More:

To learn more about the CleanBC Go Electric Advanced Research and Commercialization program, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/electricity-alternative-energy/transportation-energies/clean-transportation-policies-programs/clean-energy-vehicle-program/zev-sector-development

To learn more about Moment Energy, visit: https://www.momentenergy.ca/

To learn more about the CleanBC plan, visit: https://cleanbc.gov.bc.ca/