CleanBC supports B.C. companies designing zero-emission boats

CANADA, April 9 - Two B.C. maritime design companies are developing zero-emission boat technology that will advance clean transportation in the hard-to-decarbonize marine sector and create new jobs for British Columbians.

“B.C. is sailing ahead toward a low-carbon technological revolution,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. “It’s no longer just about how we travel our roads; our clean-tech know-how is transforming how the world moves people and goods across the water.”

Seventeen B.C. projects are receiving more than $8 million in funding through the CleanBC Go Electric Advanced Research and Commercialization (ARC) program’s second funding call. This funding supports projects spanning all transportation modes, from boats to electric bikes and aviation. This most recent round of funding will benefit companies in eight different B.C. municipalities, including North Vancouver’s Capilano Maritime Design Ltd. and Victoria’s Gregory C. Marshall Naval Architect Ltd.

“Businesses in B.C. are developing innovative new clean transportation technologies to reduce climate pollution and change the way we get around on the land, air and water,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “Our government is supporting these projects through CleanBC to meet our climate targets and provide new opportunities for people in B.C.’s evolving and growing clean-energy economy.”

Capilano Maritime Design will receive $178,000 in funding through the ARC program to design a hydrogen-fuelled dinner cruise boat for use in Vancouver’s harbour. Project partners include Ballard Power Systems Inc., HTEC, Canal Marine & Industrial Inc., the Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association (CHFCA), Lloyd’s Register Group Services Limited, Fairweather Cruises & Events, and the University of British Columbia.

With $948,000 in support from the ARC program, Gregory C. Marshall Naval Architect is developing a high-efficiency, low-weight, 40-foot electric utility catamaran. The catamaran will be designed to take on a wide variety of roles, such as coastal transportation and patrol, and eco-tourism activities, which are traditionally dominated by internal-combustion-engine technologies.

These two ARC-funded projects will create and sustain approximately 12 jobs.

The ARC program supports the EV sector in B.C. by providing reliable and targeted support for research and development, commercialization and demonstration of B.C.-based EV technologies, services and products. This round of ARC project funding further leverages more than $18 million in industry and federal government investments and is expected to create and sustain approximately 175 full-time-equivalent jobs.

The CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 is B.C.’s plan to expand and accelerate climate action, building on the province’s natural advantages – abundant, clean electricity, high-value natural resources and a highly skilled workforce. It sets a path for increased collaboration to build a British Columbia that works for everyone.

Quotes:

Chris Mulder, president, Capilano Maritime Design –

“Capilano Maritime is pleased to be designing the first hydrogen fuel-cell-powered marine vessel in Canada. This will be a trailblazing project for the development of Canadian regulatory requirements for the use and storage of hydrogen as a marine fuel.”

Gregory Marshall, CEO, Gregory C. Marshall Naval Architect –

“Electric propulsion offers the marine industry a wide variety of benefits, including reduced greenhouse-gas emissions, life cycle costs and noise pollution without compromising vessel performance. As a local naval architecture firm, we have received numerous calls from clients interested in electrifying their next vessel. However, electric propulsion remains unproven for a wide variety of maritime applications. Thanks to the opportunity provided by the ARC program, we will be able to develop and demonstrate a high-efficiency low-weight zero-emission catamaran designed to take on a wide variety of roles traditionally dominated by internal combustion engines such as coastal transportation, patrol and eco-tourism activities. In addition to offering our clients hands-on electric-vessel experience, we will be able to provide British Columbia’s naval industry with the training, skills and knowledge required to participate in the rapidly expanding global electric-vessel market.”

Susie Chant, MLA for North Vancouver-Seymour –

“This funding will help local companies such as Maritime Capilano develop new, innovative technology that supports cleaner transportation on the water. Their world-leading efforts to decarbonize this sector will reduce climate pollution, create new jobs for people in our community and move us toward a more sustainable future for everyone.”

Lana Popham, MLA for Saanich South –

“The extreme weather we’ve seen in recent years underscores the impact of climate change and just how vital it is that we transition to a clean economy. That’s why we are supporting innovative solutions to bring electric technology to marine vessels. This work by a local business will go a long way towards reducing pollution in our oceans and building a cleaner B.C. for generations to come.”

Bowinn Ma, MLA for Vancouver-Lonsdale –

“Transportation accounts for well over a third of greenhouse gas emissions produced in British Columbia, and the need for a rapid transition away from fossil fuels toward clean, renewable energies has never been more evident. I’m pleased to know that funding from CleanBC will allow Maritime Capilano to continue developing ways to decarbonize marine travel.”

Quick Facts:

The EV sector includes battery-electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid-electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles, as well as companies and organizations involved in all aspects of the EV supply chain.

The supply chain spans from raw materials to final consumer products as they relate to vehicles or vehicle components, fuel and infrastructure, and transferable technologies and services.

B.C. leads North America in the transition to EVs, with light-duty EV sales representing 13% of all new light-duty vehicle sales in 2021.

