Chattel Slavery and its offspring are being laid to rest at the age of 403
The murderous regime will be extinguished at the shores of the Atlantic Ocean where its lengthy rampage, and the death of more than 12 million Africans, began.DANIA BEACH, FL, USA, April 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People of African Descent are burying Chattel Slavery and all of its effects in a funeral service on August 20, 2022, at Von D. Mizell/Eula Johnson State Park, 6503 North Ocean Drive in Dania Beach, FL. The date marks 403 years since the purported arrival of the first enslaved person on U.S. soil in 1619. After long and unfulfilling years spent awaiting full relief from dehumanizing psychological, social, spiritual, and physical conditions, Black people are taking the matter of grieving and recovery into their own hands.
Supporting the community in a grassroots, forward movement to psychological freedom and enrichment, the movement, dubbed ‘#theculturehasthecure, was launched by Fire Forged Recovery. The 501c3 nonprofit is organizing a series of community conversations and activities where people can flesh out the full scope of needed healing before and after the funeral. Topics and activities will spark the work of recovery and focus the community on strength and healing together from within by rising above disunity, misinformation or lack of knowledge, and denial.
After the funeral service, there will be a celebration of life, a kind of ‘repast’—defined as a gathering of those affected by the death, which provides comfort to all--, at a location to be determined. The next community conversation is scheduled for Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Find out more about the Cultural Recovery Movement at www.theculturehasthecure.com and www.fireforgedrecovery.com. Sign up to take the 30-day wellness challenge or another of the action steps. Get your ticket to attend the Requiem For Slavery starting in May 2022 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/requiem-for-slavery-tickets-313255855697.
Fire Forged Recovery’s mission is to assist people, families, and communities affected by bias to achieve cultural wellness. Your tax-deductible donations are welcome. Contact us at (754) 777-0806 or fireforgedrecovery@gmail.com for more information.
