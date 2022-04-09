Hoyer, Upton Lead Bipartisan House Delegation to Germany, Denmark, Poland, and Greenland

– House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) and former Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee Fred Upton (MI-06) announced that they are headed to Europe this week, leading a delegation that includes seven of their House colleagues to demonstrate solidarity with our NATO allies and to visit with Ukrainian refugees seeking shelter across the border in Poland. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) will also be joining them as a senior Republican in the delegation. The delegation will start in Berlin, Germany, where they will meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Minister for the Chancellery Wolfgang Schmidt, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, and other officials as well as be briefed by the U.S. ambassador and U.S. Embassy personnel and sit down with business leaders from the American Chamber of Commerce in Germany. Next, the Members will travel to Copenhagen, Denmark, where they will discuss the latest developments on the war in Ukraine with Defense Minister Morten Bødskov and Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen, and then they will join the Members to lay a wreath at the memorial to Danes who died fighting with Allied forces in the Second World War. They will also meet with Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod and with counterparts who serve in the Folketing, Denmark’s parliament. During their time in Copenhagen, Leader Hoyer will deliver remarks to the Danish Foreign Policy Society at Christiansborg Palace. The delegation will then travel to Warsaw, Poland, where Members will meet with senior Polish government officials and Mayor of Warsaw Rafał Trzaskowski. They will also visit with the U.S. ambassador and staff from U.S. Embassy Warsaw. The Members will then travel to Rzeszow near the Ukrainian border, where they will sit down with aid workers to discuss ways the United States can continue to provide assistance effectively to help those fleeing Vladimir Putin’s criminal invasion, and the delegation will meet directly with Ukrainian refugees. While there, they will also meet with U.S. troops and commanders from the 82nd Airborne Division and with staff from the U.S. Embassy Kyiv, who are now operating from Poland. On their return journey from Europe, the delegation will stop in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, where Members will visit a receding glacier emblematic of the challenge of the global climate crisis. “I want to thank Rep. Upton for leading this bipartisan delegation with me and Sen. Blunt for joining us,”. “Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked, unjust, and illegal invasion of Ukraine has only made our transatlantic alliance stronger, and our delegation will be meeting with leaders from our NATO-allied nations to show America’s engagement and solidarity as well as to thank them for standing strong in the face of Russian aggression. I am most eager to meet directly with those who have had to flee their homes and communities in Ukraine, to hear from them firsthand about the challenges they are now enduring, and to offer our support while asking what they and their loved ones still in Ukraine need from us in terms of humanitarian assistance. I look forward to the opportunity as well to thank aid workers in person for the extraordinary job they are doing under the toughest of circumstances.” "I am proud to join this bipartisan codel with Majority Leader Steny Hoyer,”. “We will meet with democratic leaders and NATO allies across eastern Europe to discuss how we can further aid the Ukrainian people to ensure they have the equipment and tools to defeat Putin and his murderous thugs."

“The Ukrainian people have suffered tremendously because of Vladimir Putin’s brutal, unprovoked invasion,” said Sen. Blunt. “The United States and our NATO allies must continue to signal our strong, unified support for Ukraine and their inspiring fight for freedom. I look forward to meeting with government and defense leaders in Germany, Denmark, and Poland, speaking with refugees and aid workers at the border, and having the opportunity to thank our U.S. military members serving abroad. I hope our congressional delegation visit will reinforce our commitment to our NATO partners and their security, and further underscore the importance of getting Ukraine the aid they need, when they need it.” Leader Hoyer, Rep. Upton, and Sen. Blunt will be joined by Representative Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18), Representative Tom Reed (NY-23), Representative Donald Norcross (NJ-01), Representative Garret Graves (LA-06), Representative Jimmy Panetta (CA-20), and Representative Veronica Escobar (TX-16). The delegation will return to Washington, DC, on Friday, April 15.