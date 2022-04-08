Senate Bill 1191 Printer's Number 1562
PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - females, women or girls under subsection (a)(2) may not be open
to students of the male sex.
(c) Limitations on restriction.--Nothing in this section
shall be construed to restrict the eligibility of a student to
participate in an interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural
or club athletic team or sport designed for the student's sex or
designated coed or mixed.
Section 4. Protection for educational institutions.
A government entity, licensing or accrediting organization or
an athletic association or organization may not entertain a
complaint, open an investigation or take any other adverse
action against a school or institution of higher education for
maintaining separate interscholastic, intercollegiate,
intramural or club athletic teams or sports for students of the
female sex.
Section 5. Cause of action.
(a) Deprivation of opportunity.--A student who is deprived
of an athletic opportunity or who suffers a direct or indirect
harm as a result of a known violation of section 3 may bring a
cause of action for injunctive relief; damages; psychological,
emotional and physical harm suffered; attorney fees and costs
and any other relief available under law against the school or
institution of higher education.
(b) Retaliation.--A student who is subject to retaliation or
other adverse action by a school, institution of higher
education or athletic association or organization as a result of
reporting a violation of section 3 to an employee or
representative of the school, institution or athletic
association or organization or to any Federal or State agency
with oversight of schools or institutions of higher education in
20220SB1191PN1562 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30