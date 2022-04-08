Senate Bill 1191 Printer's Number 1562

PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - females, women or girls under subsection (a)(2) may not be open

to students of the male sex.

(c) Limitations on restriction.--Nothing in this section

shall be construed to restrict the eligibility of a student to

participate in an interscholastic, intercollegiate, intramural

or club athletic team or sport designed for the student's sex or

designated coed or mixed.

Section 4. Protection for educational institutions.

A government entity, licensing or accrediting organization or

an athletic association or organization may not entertain a

complaint, open an investigation or take any other adverse

action against a school or institution of higher education for

maintaining separate interscholastic, intercollegiate,

intramural or club athletic teams or sports for students of the

female sex.

Section 5. Cause of action.

(a) Deprivation of opportunity.--A student who is deprived

of an athletic opportunity or who suffers a direct or indirect

harm as a result of a known violation of section 3 may bring a

cause of action for injunctive relief; damages; psychological,

emotional and physical harm suffered; attorney fees and costs

and any other relief available under law against the school or

institution of higher education.

(b) Retaliation.--A student who is subject to retaliation or

other adverse action by a school, institution of higher

education or athletic association or organization as a result of

reporting a violation of section 3 to an employee or

representative of the school, institution or athletic

association or organization or to any Federal or State agency

with oversight of schools or institutions of higher education in

