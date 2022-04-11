The Handmade Kitchen Co. is Proud to be the First UK Domestic Supply Partner of DeManincor Bespoke Kitchen Appliances

Fully bespoke and customisable top zones, chosen by you according to your taste: cooking, storage, preparation and cleaning requirements. Saint-Tropez Finish - Like a dive into the turquoise waters of Saint-Tropez. Milan Finish - A breathtaking view of Milan for an open kitchen with a sophisticated design in chromatic and materialistic harmony with the environment.

HERTFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Handmade Kitchen Company are thrilled to announce its new partnership with DeManincor. The Hertfordshire based business is now able to access the complete range of bespoke kitchen appliances from the exclusive Italian manufacturer.

These luxurious and highly bespoke kitchen appliances are now available in a UK domestic setting. Described by the Italian manufacturer themselves as an innovative and creative project for lovers of unconventional design, DeManincor brings the preferred Italian bespoke kitchens of Michelin-starred chefs to your home.

DeManincor – The Luxurious Brand’s Bespoke Appliances are Now Available in the UK

DeManincor’s kitchens currently feature in no less than 55 Michelin-starred establishments around the globe. This prestigious brand is now available from The Handmade Kitchen Company.

DeManincor’s range of kitchen appliances includes cooking ranges, islands, peninsulas and fully fitted kitchens. Elegant and unique in appearance, DeManincor brings the superior functionality and benefits of a professional commercial kitchen, to a domestic setting.

All DeManincor products are bespoke to client requirements and fully customisable. The combinations of colours, materials and finishes are endless, resulting in a true one-of-a-kind kitchen. In some commercial settings, their products are expected to be functional 24/7, so the expected build quality and durability of DeManincor products has to be exceptional by necessity.

Drawing on an unmatched design aesthetic, coupled with complete functionality, everything offered by the brand highlights Italian excellence. Furthermore, a team of expert engineers can deliver, install and fully commission your kitchen, ensuring each client experiences the finest standards of service and professional installation.

What Makes DeManincor Stand Out as a Prestigious Brand?

DeManincor utilises nearly two centuries of manufacturing excellence, innovation and tradition. Guaranteeing exclusivity, combining unmatched design with modern innovation. Having met the demands of Michelin Starred chefs and establishments for decades.

Walter DeManincor, CEO says, " For 5 generations we’ve practised a form of art: producing kitchens in which innovative technology and artisanal care coexist in harmony"

Mattia DeManincor, (Sales & Marketing Director) adds to it –

“We fulfil even the most particular requests because we don’t like to limit our customers. A passion that traces back to 1828”

Handmade Kitchen Company – Creating Truly Bespoke Kitchens for More Than 23 Years

Established 23 years ago, the Handmade Kitchen Company is a family-run business best known for manufacturing its handcrafted, bespoke kitchens. They offer a wide selection of kitchen appliances from some of the leading luxury brands such as DeManincor and Sub Zero Wolf.

Believing handcrafted, bespoke kitchens should have highly-functional bespoke kitchen appliances, through this partnership, DeManincor's bespoke kitchens and appliances will now be available for sale and specification by architects and interior designers across the UK, enhancing the unique style, functionality, and the overall ambience of kitchen projects in this country.

Known to practice luxurious design, combining innovation with artisan craftsmanship, resulting in spectacular outcomes for their clients. The Handmade Kitchen Company always maintains a focus on delivering a kitchen space that is nothing less than a fully realisable luxurious asset to your home and a tangible return on your investment.

The Handmade Kitchen Company are the first in the UK to have a fully functional DeManincor Range Cooker in their showroom. In this exclusive space, the full capabilities of DeManincor’s range cooker are on display, where live demonstration experiences will be available at exclusive invite-only events.

One of their many happy clients, Mrs Westgate, says “My kitchen looks beautiful, functions well and appears larger than it is. I have no hesitation in recommending The Handmade Kitchen Company to anyone requiring a beautiful and professionally fitted kitchen”.

The Handmade Kitchen Company invites all interested parties to pre-book a visit to their showroom near Stansted Airport, or head to their website to arrange a truly bespoke kitchen design consultation and receive expert guidance and advice on their new kitchen project.

To learn more about the DeManincor range, truly bespoke kitchens or to arrange a visit to our showroom contact the Handmade Kitchen Company today.