DOT News Release: PUBLIC COMMENT ON WAIAKA BRIDGE REPLACEMENT AND KAWAIHAE ROAD AND KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD INTERSECTION IMPROVEMENTS

WAIMEA – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is seeking input from the communities surrounding the Kawaihae Road and Kohala Mountain Road intersection on the replacement of Waiaka Bridge and intersection design alternatives.

A virtual public meeting will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, starting at 5 p.m. Click here to join the meeting on April 13 or call in to 1 (808) 829-4853 using Phone Conference ID: 556 138 701#

A draft Environmental Assessment for the project can be found at https://files.hawaii.gov/dbedt/erp/Doc_Library/2022-03-23-HA-DEA-Kawaihae-Road-Replacement-of-Waiaka-Bridge-and-Realignment-of-Approaches.pdf. Public comments may be submitted online through Saturday, April 23, 2022, at https://forms.office.com/g/MSJktU84rc or through a letter to the following address:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

869 Punchbowl Street, Room 112

Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813

More information on the proposed project can be found at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/waiaka-bridge-replacement/

To request language interpretation, an auxiliary aid or special services (e.g., sign language interpreter, materials in alternate format), please contact Mr. Andrew Hirano prior to the meeting dates. Please submit requests in a timely manner to allow an adequate period to fulfill requests.

Mr. Andrew Hirano, Project Manager

HDOT Highways Division

(808) 692-7546

[email protected]

Text telephone (TTY) users may use the telecommunication relay service (TRS) to contact HDOT.

Upon request, this notice is available in alternate formats such as large print, braille, or electronic copy.

###