SunPower by Sea Bright Solar Launches a New Website
A Coast to Coast Most Trusted Solar Company
We are excited to launch a new website to tell our story and help homeowners and businesses see just how affordable and what a great investment a solar energy system can be.”OCEAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SunPower by Sea Bright Solar, a SunPower Master Dealer, recently launched a new website featuring a Solar Calculator that makes it easy to calculate an approximate cost of going solar based on location, electricity bill and system type. It can also quickly estimate the savings that can be realized by going solar.
With nearly 20 years of experience and commitment backed by SunPower’s unrivaled reputation, the New York, New Jersey, and California-based solar company is known as one of the most trusted providers in solar energy. SunPower by Sea Bright Solar has an award-winning team that was recognized as SunPower National Dealer of the Year in 2019, Regional Dealer of the Year 2012 and 2014, and received a SunPower Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022. The company was also designated with Gold Status as an NYSERDA Quality Solar Installer in 2021.
Backed by SunPower’s unrivaled reputation, Sea Bright Solar offers the best technology, design and craftsmanship. Their knowledgeable and experienced team provides comprehensive solar energy consultation, design, engineering and installation services for residential and commercial applications. They strive to help homeowners, businesses, non-profits and government attain the best return on investment while they transition from fossil fuels to clean, renewable solar.
They also provide information to customers on tax credits and incentives, expected savings on their electric bills and the potential for added value to their structures. Homeowners and businesses are able to have predictable energy costs while also adding resiliency against outages.
“We are excited to launch a new website to tell our story and help homeowners and businesses see just how affordable and what a great investment a solar energy system can be,” stated Brian Kelly, President of SunPower by Sea Bright Solar. “We are here to help consumers save on energy costs as they become less dependent on the grid!”
Sea Bright Solar is part of SunPower’s Dealer Accelerator program and a SunPower Master Dealer. This designation is awarded by SunPower to residential dealers who demonstrate excellence in areas of installation, training and customer satisfaction. SunPower Master Dealers handle the entire solar energy process for customers, including system design, installation, maintenance, permitting and rebate processing, as well as providing guidance on SunPower’s flexible financing options. In addition, Master Dealers complete regular, in-depth training on SunPower products and services in order to provide homeowners with the best possible solar experience, offering peace of mind when choosing SunPower by Sea Bright Solar to install the most reliable solar technology.
For more information go to seabrightsolar.com
About SunPower by Sea Bright Solar
SunPower by Sea Bright Solar uses the power of the sun to help customers from coast-to-coast save money – and the planet! Since 2003, Sea Bright Solar has helped thousands of homeowners and businesses generate their own renewable energy and reduce or eliminate their reliance on the grid. Serving New Jersey, New York, and Southern California we provide customized, turnkey solar solutions. Our team consists of professional residential and commercial solar consultants, designers, engineers, and installation teams. Sea Bright Solar offers extensive industry knowledge of the latest technology and best practices as well as solar financing and incentives. Through our innovative solar system installations, we have helped both homeowners and businesses benefit by cutting energy costs up to 100%.
