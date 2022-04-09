AK Assists – A Business Owner’s Answer to Get Out of the Office and Back into Their Passion

Amanda & Amanda from AK Assists AK Assists Logo

"Completing Projects & Planning for Business Owners Everywhere… Because you have better things to do."

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AK Assists, a joint venture of Amanda Kirby and Amanda Klotz, experienced business professionals, aims at assisting small businesses and organizations run smoothly and lucratively through their impeccable management skills.

Their company manages a variety of projects for business including, but not limited to, business planning, human resources, social media content, CRM development, bookkeeping, document creation, event management and more.

AK Assists and their team of professionals are more than just your typical virtual assistants who complete tasks and projects as requested and nothing more. They go beyond that first step, seeking ways to simplify, expedite, and execute those projects and tasks in ways that will optimize the way your small business runs.

“A business is a machine, with every part big and small working together to keep it running at its optimum level. We don’t want your business to simply 'make it,' we want it to reach its fullest potential, the way it was envisioned. It is in the details where we truly determine if our actions are going to propel us to the next level or keep us stagnant.”- Amanda Klotz.

From starting and managing a partnered office at just 20 years of age, to restructuring the operations and branding of a company only to boost its sales growth in only 3 months, Kirby’s business handling and strategic planning is quite exceptional. While Klotz is an analytical whiz, with a knack for project management and business administration. Together, they form the perfect duo to assist any small business or or their company to tremendous heights. AK Assists believes in building strong, meaningful relationships, and offers a personal touch to their services which sets them apart.

If you are a current business owner or are thinking of starting a new business but don’t know where to start, reach out to us for your FREE consultation, where we can discuss your vision, needs, roadblocks and resources.

For more information on AK Assists or to start getting the assistance you need please visit their website at: https://www.akassists.com.