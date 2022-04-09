eZ-XPO Announces Digital Collaborator Accelerator Program For Hybrid Event & Work

eZ-XPO - Unique Differentiators Comparison Table by Features Virtual Booth for Trade Show, Classroom and Job Fair Virtual Exhibit Hall

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUMMARY:

Learn how to fight inflation, global pandemic, and jumpstart global trade with the 3-weekend Digital Collaborator Business Accelerator Program.

eZ-Xpo, the global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network, announced the World's 1st All-in-1 Digital Collaborator Business Accelerator Program for professionals, event planners, and trade show organizers, marketers, and for-profit and non-profit organizations.

eZ-XPO – Digital Collaborator Accelerator Program offers you both the latest hybrid event and work education, hands-on training, and tools on the latest hybrid event and work platform. All participants will have the opportunity to host a hybrid event and work on the eZ-Xpo platform.

Here is what you will learn:

• Hybrid/Virtual/OnDemand Event & Remote Work

o How to Launch Hybrid Event

o How to Launch Matchmaking Event

o How to Set Up Virtual Booth/Office

o How to Livestream with Zoom in Virtual Auditorium

• Traffic/Lead Generation & Higher SEO

o How to SuperCharge Partner Network Ecosystem for HyperGrowth for Daily Traffic/Leads

o How to Set Up AI Chatbot to Boost Content & Traffic

o How to Leverage Private X Network (PXN) or Organic Traffic

o How to Position Your PXN+ for Metaverse

o How to Position Your PXN+ for the next Unicorn for funding

Here is what you will get with over $2000 value:

• 3-weekends Hands-On Training Workshop

• 1-year coaching (over $1000 value)

• 1-year virtual space (over $1000 value) for the 1st 25 customers

• JumpStart Your Global Trade (over $50 value)

"In light of the current global pandemic, oil/gas energy crisis, geopolitical conflict, and hybrid work/event trend, every organization needs to equip themselves with a hybrid event and work and thrive from any lockdown and keep their business operation 24/7 and 365 days. Finally, not only can we keep everyone SAFE, and also boost bottom line higher ROI with fewer costs and time, help save the planet from reducing carbon footprint," said Matt Fok, CEO, and Founder of eZ-XPO.

Please sign up here - https://ezxpo.biz/dcba/packages/attendee

For more detailed information, please contact Matt Fok at mfok@ez-xpo.com.

About eZ-Xpo

eZ-Xpo is a global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network empowering businesses to connect, collaborate, and promote through networks of virtual expo marketplaces for lead generation. eZ-Xpo reinvents the trade show and lead generation industry with a revolutionary new approach to virtual events, virtual trade shows, private business networking marketplace. eZ-Xpo delivers the world's 1st all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace that seamlessly integrates with built-in marketing automation to follow up with every prospective customer during and after the event.

eZ-Xpo has been operating in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, for over five years. eZ-Xpo has deployed the world’s all-in-1 Virtual Expo Network, results-oriented virtual collaborative marketing solutions for different industry leaders and Associations such as Truist Corporate Bank, New York Life, Boeing, Raytheon, New England Hemophilia Association, Pfizer, CVS Specialty, Genentech, Bayer, HUD-Envision Centers, U.S. Transportation Security Administration, United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), U.S. Secret Service, and Military Sealift Command (MSC).

For more information on eZ-Xpo, please visit www.eZ-Xpo.com

Contact Information

eZ-Xpo

Matt Fok

Founder and CEO

Email: mfok@eZ-Xpo.com

Phone: 1-888-718-5333

JumpStart Your Business 2022 Beyond COVID-19 Pandemic for Daily Massive Traffic/Leads & Network Effect