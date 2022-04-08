House Democrats Support Small Businesses; Seek Justice at Home and Abroad

day.

House Democrats continue to stand with the Ukrainian people as they defend their democracy and grieve the ongoing tragedies perpetrated against Ukrainian citizens. On Wednesday, the House passed the Ukraine Invasion War Crimes Deterrence and Accountability Act with bipartisan support, which would advance an investigation of atrocities committed by Russian forces. I join in condemning these war crimes committed by Russian forces and agree with President Biden that those perpetrating these crimes should be held accountable for their actions. On Thursday, the House once-again passed legislation to further isolate Russia’s economy by revoking normal trade relations with Russia and banning the import of Russian oil, sending these bills to the President’s desk to be signed into law.

Finally, the world witnessed a truly historic moment this week as Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed by the Senate to be the first Black woman in history to serve on the United State Supreme Court. I join in congratulating Judge Jackson, whose wide-ranging experience, commitment to public service, and judicial acumen will improve the Supreme Court’s service to our judiciary and our people. Sincerely yours,

Steny H. Hoyer

