Author Andrew Joseph Zaragoza Jr. Brings Inspiration to the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books
EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew Joseph Zaragoza Jr. presents XI: A Collection of Poetry on Being Human, a book filled with themes of love and relationships, hardship, perseverance, grit, wonder, and humanity. It’s his hope that by reading his book, he can instill inspiration among his readers.
“To commemorate a period of time where I was lost,” Andrew said, “I share my insight in a way that made sense to me, through the written word of poetry and visualization.” He goes on to share that he was deathly shy as a child and acted out in rather quirky ways, so it’s no surprise that the book is under the title: XI, because on a scale of 1 to 10, he’s always felt at an 11.
Born and raised in the Gateway Cities, Andrew is a mental health advocate, having received BA in Psychology at California State University, Dominguez Hills. As a family man of many talents, his passions are tied between education, healing and pursuit of the arts. He can also be found online as a podcast host, musician, brand developer, and graphic designer. He is now pursuing a Master's degree in Psychology at California Southern University.
Interested readers may grab a copy of the book at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and many other online retailers.
About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising
Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.
Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.
Bookmarc Alliance
“To commemorate a period of time where I was lost,” Andrew said, “I share my insight in a way that made sense to me, through the written word of poetry and visualization.” He goes on to share that he was deathly shy as a child and acted out in rather quirky ways, so it’s no surprise that the book is under the title: XI, because on a scale of 1 to 10, he’s always felt at an 11.
Born and raised in the Gateway Cities, Andrew is a mental health advocate, having received BA in Psychology at California State University, Dominguez Hills. As a family man of many talents, his passions are tied between education, healing and pursuit of the arts. He can also be found online as a podcast host, musician, brand developer, and graphic designer. He is now pursuing a Master's degree in Psychology at California Southern University.
Interested readers may grab a copy of the book at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and many other online retailers.
About Bookmarc Alliance Advertising
Bookmarc Alliance is an independently run marketing and publicity company that aims to create spaces for new authors to promote their works. The business entity provides world-class services that better equip authors with brighter chances of landing a customer base on a global scale via marketing and publicity. The company is a powerhouse of highly skilled individuals committed to providing authors with the essentials of book promotions.
Please visit https://bookmarcalliance.com/ for more information.
Bookmarc Alliance
Bookmarc Alliance
+1 510-736-0001
ask@bookmarcalliance.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter