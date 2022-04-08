BCSP Global Learning Summit
Find Safety Trainers has joined BCSP as an Affiliate in support of the Global Learning SummitOAK BROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Find Safety Trainers LLC has joined the Board of Certified Safety Professionals® (BCSP®) as an Affiliate in support of the Global Learning Summit (GLS), a virtual safety, health, and environmental (SH&E) professional development conference hosted by BCSP to take place May 10-12, 2022.
“This is an incredible opportunity to make vital connections with like-minded SH&E professionals,” said Felipe Reyes, Founder and CEO. “We share BCSP’s mission of broadening the scope of professional development conferences, and we are excited to be an Affiliate for the GLS.”
The Global Learning Summit (GLS) is a virtual, low-cost alternative to the traditional conference experience. It capitalizes on cutting-edge content delivery to provide a global audience with three days of high-quality professional development and educational opportunities. The GLS offers event attendees an opportunity to actively participate, network, and pursue professional development in a capacity that is convenient, affordable, and readily attainable.
“We are grateful for the support and partnership of all the organizations that have become Affiliates,” said BCSP CEO Christy Uden, CAE, IOM. “Our Summit Affiliates play a vital role in ensuring the success of this event, and we are honored that so many have joined our mission of breaking down traditional conference barriers and providing an accessible, high-quality professional development event for everyone.” The GLS will cost $25 per person to attend, and sessions are categorized into Educational Tracks dedicated to topics relevant to SH&E. Attendees will have access to the event content for 30 days following the event, and attendees will be eligible for BCSP recertification points.
###
BCSP is recognized as a leader in high-quality credentialing for safety, health, and environmental practitioners (SH&E). BCSP establishes the standards for and verifies competency in professional safety practice and evaluates certificants for compliance with recertification requirements. All certifications are accredited or in the process of becoming accredited. BCSP maintains the highest accreditations for its certifications, proving their value through independent, third-party evaluations. Since 1969, over 58,000 individuals have achieved the CSP, ASP, SMS, OHST, CHST, STS, STSC, or CET credential. BCSP is a not-for-profit corporation with headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA.
Find Safety Trainers LLC is a free online directory of safety professionals and consultants allowing buyers of on-demand occupational safety services to easily connect with qualified providers. Find Safety Trainers operates globally and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, USA.
