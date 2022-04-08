2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Evidence Unseen: Finding the Faith to Overcome
Memoir of His Lifetime: Challenges, Failures, and Success
Motivational and impactful, Evidence Unseen shows how, through faith and grit, Frank Clay Jr. achieved success.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frank Clay Jr.’s influential, intuitive memoir Evidence Unseen: Finding the Faith to Overcome is about overcoming challenges, including racial discrimination, organizational politics, family dysfunction, and other scraps. This book provides detail on the highs and lows of the life of Mr. Frank Clay Jr. It’s written to take the reader through his life’s journey, from growing up and surviving the streets of Philadelphia. A documentary of his life on how he confronted and coped with racial discrimination and their preferences. Clay shares his stories about his education, business start-up, military career, and his family members.
Evidence Unseen: Finding the Faith to Overcome is an exhibition of how an African-American man successfully navigated the ups and downs of life in America. His memoir tells his life’s story of overcoming challenges personally, corporately, racially, and more.
“Despite such lapses in self-awareness, Clay has accomplished his stated goal of showing his grandchildren how success can be achieved through faith, commitment, confidence, and good work. It’s never easy, he writes, but “I am evidence that it can be done.”
“In an era that caters to instant gratification and self-fulfillment, Mr. Clay’s story is a great reminder that one can attain fulfilling success without sacrificing virtue. And that lesson is one that always bears remembering.”
“Motivational and impactful, Evidence Unseen shows how, through faith and grit, Frank Clay Jr. achieved success.”
Frank Clay Jr. is a US veteran soldier, entrepreneur, and the founder and principal of 2020 Solutions Inc. He is also a speaker and executive coach that earned a BS in Business Administration and an MBA in Business Management. Clay and his wife, Joy, live in Overland Park, Kansas, and other family members. It is his fourth book.
