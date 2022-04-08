Attorney General Paxton announced a settlement win in his lawsuit against the City of San Antonio, the San Antonio City Manager, and the City’s Chief of Police, brought to address their violations of Senate Bill 4 (SB4), Texas’s Anti-Sanctuary City law.

The settlement includes a $300,000 payment by the City of San Antonio, changes to the City’s policing practices and policies to comply with SB4’s requirements, and a further agreement to retain the settlement in Travis County District Court so that General Paxton can monitor the City’s compliance on a going-forward basis. The win against San Antonio adds to the continuous efforts by Attorney General Paxton to address the current border situation, which includes numerous successes in holding the Biden Administration accountable in court for its contributions to the ongoing crisis.

“It is time for cities like San Antonio to wake up and realize their misguided approach to immigration is not only reckless, but it has also made the influx of dangerous narcotics and human trafficking much worse,” Attorney General Paxton said. “I have fought relentlessly to secure our border and I will continue to take essential steps to protecting every city in our great state.”

The terms also require the City of San Antonio to pay the settlement within 21 business days and give the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) approval over the training given the San Antonio Police Department on these revised protocols.

To read a copy of the settlement click here.