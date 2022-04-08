Students and Community Members Walk to Fight Suicide
Movement of a Quarter of a Million People Joined by Local Participants at UNC Chapel HillCHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suicide is the 10th leading overall cause of death in the United States, yet we know that with the right factors in place, we can prevent suicide. Students, UNC staff and faculty, and community members from Chapel Hill, North Carolina are joining over a quarter of a million people who are walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. In collaboration with the North Carolina Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP-NC), UNC Mental Health Ambassadors (MHA) and a passionate committee of student organizers are hosting the 2022 UNC Chapel Hill Out of the Darkness Walk to bring hope and raise awareness about suicide prevention.
The annual UNC Chapel Hill Out of the Darkness Campus Walk, hosted by the North Carolina Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, will be held on Saturday, April 9th at McCorkle Place on UNC’s campus. Participants can register in advance and share their walk participation and fundraising efforts on social media by visiting afsp.org/UNC. Or, same-day registration will begin at 1pm and the event will officially kick-off with the Opening Ceremony at 2pm. Attendees can register to walk as an individual or create teams based on campus organizations, departments, sports teams, etc. The event is free to register for and attend, though we recommend raising $100 before Monday, April 11th to receive a free walk t-shirt.
The UNC Chapel Hill Out of the Darkness Campus Walk is one of more than 550 Out of the Darkness Overnight, Community and Campus Walks being held nationwide this year. The walks are expected to unite more than 300,000 walkers and raise millions for suicide prevention efforts. Last year, these walks raised over $21 million for suicide prevention. In 2019, the UNC Chapel Hill Out of the Darkness Walk, raised over $15,500 and had 124 participants. The funds raised through the Out of the Darkness Walks support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education, research, and programs, as well as the organization’s bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by the year 2025 (Project 2025).
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – North Carolina Chapter is honored to join the Mental Health Ambassadors at UNC and the rest of the Tar Heel community to honor our loved ones lost to suicide, break the silence, and walk out of the darkness of suicide.
If you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text “TALK” to the Crisis TextLine at 741-741. Both the Lifeline and the TextLine have trained counselors ready to help you and/or your loved ones.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that’s smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
