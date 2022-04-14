Submit Release
Bonez Dubb of AMB to Headline Fort Worth 420 Fest

A rare solo appearance from the Billboard charting artist will happen on April 20th

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Worth 420 Fest 2022 is an "underground" music concert organized by Blind Tiger Entertainment.

The event is happening April 20th, 2022, at The Rail Club Live 3101 Joyce Drive, Fort Worth Texas.

Bonez Dubb of AMB (Axe Murder Boyz, MNE), from Denver, CO, is performing a solo set at the festival along with direct support from Gibby Stites and The White Marley. Along with many more Texas area performers.

Bonez, as part of AMB on Majik Ninja Entertainment, has charted multiple times on the Billboard charts. Known for the full length albums "Muerte", "The Garcia Brothers", "Gods Hand" and "Blood In, Blood Out". As well as multiple EPs and singles. He has also release a few solo singles and a music video for his single "I Can't Wait" and has teased new music coming soon.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5pm cst. All ages are able to attend for only $20. 21+ BYOB.
Find @FortWorth420Fest on Instagram.
Get tickets now at:
http://FortWorth420Fest.com

Find Bonez Dubb on all social media outlets
Instagram: @BonezAMB
Youtube: @BonezAMB
Twitter: @BonezAMB
Facebook: @BonezAMB
TikTok: @BonezAMB
Snapchat: @BonezAMB

https://youtu.be/WzJRsaB1RAo

