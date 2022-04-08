A Madison-based architectural stone cutter and supplier is planning a move to its soon-to-be-built production and corporate headquarters in Sun Prairie — a project worth $17.9 million that is expected create more than 34 jobs in the region over the next three years, the company said Wednesday.

Founded in 1998, Quarra Stone Company provides custom-cut stone for architects, artists and masons for use in building projects all over the nation. The business is the only North American distributor of a grey quartzite found in Switzerland, as well as a type of limestone found in Spain.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is supporting Quarra’s project by authorizing up to $350,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years, the organization said. But the actual tax credit amount Quarra receives is contingent upon the number of jobs created and the amount of capital investment during that period, WEDC said.

[Adapted from: Architectural stone supplier to build $17.9M facility in Sun Prairie Apr. 7, 2022, Wisconsin State Journal]