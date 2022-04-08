Make waves planning for Tsunami Preparedness Week

CANADA, April 8 - People living in coastal communities are encouraged to participate in Tsunami Preparedness Week, April 10-16, 2022, by taking time to prepare before a tsunami occurs.

“B.C. is a seismically active area, and coastal communities are at risk for tsunamis caused by undersea earthquakes or even a volcanic eruption like we saw near the Tonga Islands earlier this year,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness. “I encourage everyone on the coast to learn about your local public alerting and to do a high ground hike with your family to learn how to find high ground, which is sometimes only a block or two away.”

Launched in 2016, High Ground Hike is an annual community event held during Tsunami Preparedness Week. The goal is to raise awareness about B.C.’s tsunami risk and give coastal residents an opportunity to practise reaching their tsunami safe zone.

High Ground Hikes have been offered virtually since 2020. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were held in person. This year, 10 communities, ranging from Stewart to Victoria, are co-hosting virtual hikes but anyone living in a risk zone is encouraged to learn their tsunami-safe location and practise their local evacuation routes.

“In the event of a tsunami, people must be ready to respond quickly. The key to that quick response is knowing how you’ll receive information about a threat, where to go and how to get there. High Ground Hike is an opportunity to build muscle memory, so you can react swiftly and safely,” said Josie Osborne, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim. “It’s also crucial that residents in risk areas have grab-and-go bags for each member of their household and that they’re kept in an accessible location.”

On Jan. 14, 2022, a volcano erupted near the Tonga Islands, which triggered a tsunami advisory in parts of B.C. It is important to understand the level of concern and what the advisory means. During Tsunami Preparedness Week, people are encouraged to get together with their family and learn about the different levels of tsunami alerts:

An information statement is issued when there is no threat or when a very distant event occurs that is good to be aware of.

A watch is issued when a distant tsunami is possible. People should stay tuned for information and be prepared to act.

An advisory is issued when strong currents and waves may occur that could be dangerous to people close to the water. People should stay out of the water and away from beaches and waterways.

A warning is issued when dangerous coastal flooding and strong currents are possible. People will be instructed to move to high ground or inland.

A tsunami is a series of waves that result from a large and sudden displacement of the ocean that is most often caused by a large undersea earthquake. To prepare before a tsunami occurs, Emergency Management BC recommends:

Become familiar with local evacuation routes and reception centre locations.

For people near the coast when an earthquake occurs, drop, cover and hold on, and then move to higher ground immediately. In areas along B.C.’s outer coast that do not have evacuation plans or maps, this means at least 20 metres of elevation.

Once reaching high ground, stay there. Wait for the “all clear” from local authorities to confirm the threat is over. Tsunami waves can last several hours.

Find out how your community plans to share emergency information. Alerting methods include radio, television, telephone, text messages, door-to-door contact, social media and outdoor sirens. Always follow instructions from local authorities during an emergency. People in coastal communities should subscribe to local alerts.

People in coastal communities should subscribe to local alerts. If you are not in a tsunami zone, stay home and be prepared to help family, friends and neighbours in need of shelter.

Quick Facts:

Emergency Management BC is the Province’s lead co-ordinating agency for emergency management activities, including preparedness, response, mitigation and recovery.

Emergency Management BC issues emergency alerts on behalf of the Province and relies on several alerting systems in the event of a tsunami.

There are local government emergency alerts, coastal siren systems, door-to-door notifications, social media and the National Public Alerting System, publicly branded as Alert Ready.

The last major tsunami to hit B.C. shores was on March 27, 1964, when waves hit the B.C. coast and Port Alberni was flooded following the 9.2-magnitude Great Alaska Earthquake.

Learn More:

Coastal communities co-hosting virtual high ground hikes and how to participate in the #HighGroundSelfie22 contest: preparedbc.ca/highgroundhike

Information about tsunami risks and how to prepare, visit: gov.bc.ca/PreparedBC/tsunamis

Information about how to prepare an emergency plan and what to include in grab-and-go bags, follow @PreparedBC (twitter.com) on Twitter or visit: preparedbc.ca

For information during active provincial emergencies, follow on Twitter at @EmergencyInfoBC (twitter.com) or visit: emergencyinfobc.ca

Factsheet on public alerting systems in B.C.: https://news.gov.bc.ca/factsheets/public-alerting-systems-in-bc