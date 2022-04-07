Prospects for further development of Navoi region were discussed

UZBEKISTAN, April 7 - Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan S.Umurzakov held a meeting in Navoi city on issues of complex development of Navoi region.

The meeting was attended by heads of ministries, agencies, sectoral associations and local authorities of districts and cities of the region.

It is worth noting that a week earlier a working group comprising representatives of aforementioned agencies, whose task was to deeply analyze the current state of economic growth, development of entrepreneurship and service sector, investment and export activity, improvement of infrastructure, agriculture and water management and social sphere, had been sent to the region.

During the meeting, heads of ministries, agencies and sectoral associations reported on the results of the work done and proposals submitted on further measures of socio-economic development of the region in the context of sectors and directions with reference to a particular districts and cities.

Instructions were given to pay more attention to identifying untapped opportunities and reserves, the full use of which will stimulate the growth of investment, industrial and export volumes in the region.

The need to increase high-tech productions of full cycle in the region, focused on the production of competitive products with high added value, the development of related industries, the introduction of modern technologies and the creation of new jobs, was pointed out.

The commission issued an instruction to improve the mechanism of targeted work with entrepreneurs and exporters, aiming to ensure an immediate response to incoming calls and the rapid resolution of issues raised.

As a result of the meeting, specific tasks were set before the responsible executives in the framework of further work in the region.

Source: Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan