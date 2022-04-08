New funding for Native Council of PEI to help address gender-based violence

CANADA, April 8 - The Indigenous Relations Secretariat of the Government of Prince Edward Island is pleased to support the Native Council of PEI through funding for a Men and Boys Coordinator within its organization to help address gender-based violence within the Indigenous community.

The coordinator will be responsible for delivering the Walking in her Moccasins program, a violence prevention education toolkit available online. The Coordinator will deliver the online learning modules to program participants. The program will be delivered virtually to the same cohort of Indigenous men and boys over the course of the project with the support of an Indigenous Elder and/or community role model as recommended by the bundle.

The Murdered Missing Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) Calls for Justice Recommendation 7.3 calls upon governments and health service providers to support Indigenous led prevention initiatives in the areas of health and community awareness, including programming for Indigenous men and boys.

“The Province of Prince Edward Island is pleased to contribute $51,755 to the Native Council of PEI. This amount will allow the creation of a coordinator position, who will work directly with Indigenous men and boys on the prevention of gender-based violence,” said Premier Dennis King. “The MMIWG Calls for Justice include recommendations recognizing the important role that Indigenous men and boys play in preventing violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people. By supporting the creation of a coordinator position, the Province affirms its commitment to the prevention of gender-based violence against Indigenous people and the MMIWG Calls to Justice.” - Honourable Dennis King

“This commitment from the Provincial Government is a step forward in our partnership toward ending violence against Indigenous women and girls. Indigenous men and boys play an essential role in supporting MMIWG initiatives and NCPEI is honored to be partnering with the Province toward engaging Indigenous men and boys in a positive and cultural project to promote gender equality.” - Lisa Cooper, Native Council of PEI

The Coordinator will be in place from April 2022 to March 2023.

