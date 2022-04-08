Government boards welcome more members

CANADA, April 8 - Islanders continue to engage with their communities, and share experiences and knowledge through provincial government agencies, boards and commissions.

Last month, eight people were appointed or reappointed to three government boards.

“We want to thank Islanders for sharing their voices at these tables and making a difference. Your continued interest and input help improve Prince Edward Island for everyone.” - Premier Dennis King

With over 70 government agencies, boards and commissions, Island residents are encouraged to submit their application to one of many upcoming vacancies through Engage PEI.

Backgrounder

The following eight Island residents were appointed or reappointed to agencies, boards and commissions by Cabinet for March 2022.

Advisory Council on the Status of Women Caroline MacRae, Summerside (reappointment) Regina Younker, Cornwall (reappointment)

Health PEI Board of Directors Megan Cheverie, Souris Randy Goodman, Cornwall (reappointment) William Montelpare, Stratford Selvi Roy, Charlottetown

Victim Services Advisory Committee Loretta Carroll, Emyvale Sgt. Brent MacDonald, Stratford