Brazilian nanny living in the US, is the first latina to receive the International Nanny of the Year Award

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tatiane, also known as Nanny Thaty, who is originally from Brazil, received this past weekend the INA 2022 Nanny of The Year™ Award - Check out Thaty's acceptance speech during the award ceremony Thaty is the first Brazilian, and Latina, to receive this international award since its inception, over 30 years ago by the International Nanny Association, despite the fact most of the domestic work is performed by immigrant women of color. Thaty currently resides in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and has been working in the greater Boston area since 2003. Thaty holds a master's in Education, a master's in Leadership Management, and has numerous credentials in the field of education and parenting, the most recent being a Certificate in Early Childhood Leadership at Harvard Graduate School of Education. She has also been both a guest lecturer and panel speaker at Brandeis Universities (twice), the University of Massachusetts, and Harvard University.Currently, this Massachusetts Super Nanny works just three days a week as an educator nanny, and dedicates the remaining days to her business, CARETHATYCS , where she offers training and consulting for parents and nannies in the areas of sleep conditioning, behavior, newborn care, early learning, hiring childcare, and professionalism. Thaty also officially started her career as a public speaker, after being directly mentored by Leila Navarro, a renowned international speaker, with whom she will be publishing a book in the coming weeks.Thaty is a director on the board of the National Alliance of Domestic Workers and leader of the Matahari Au Pair committee, institutions that defend and introduce protection policies and bills aimed at this class of workers. An activist in this field for ten years, Thaty has already testified in court for the rights of Au Pairs and frequently participates in meetings with state and federal representatives of the state of Massachusetts. She has also received recognition in her city and also from the US Department of Labor for her significant contribution to the Data Collection Program in the area of ​​private child care.In her speech during the award ceremony, Thaty shared her trajectory, drawing attention to the challenges of many domestic workers in this pandemic, as well as those being exploited, going through extreme difficulties, as well as the fact that the profession does not have due recognition worldwide.“I want this award to be the catalyst to mobilize, the Latin American community, especially, about the importance and validity of this work, which is a noble profession like many others. I want to see a cultural shift wherever we go and whenever we have the opportunity to talk about what we do.”Thaty also adds that “Any and all public recognition is an opportunity to educate people about our work and make a little difference in this big world. It is our responsibility to share our gifts and shine the spotlight on causes we believe in, and are passionate about.” and ends by inviting everyone to take advantage of opportunities, or create them to talk about the nanny profession.Thaty, who just celebrated her 19th “US anniversary” this week, feels this award is the highest form of recognition in her field, and feels privileged and honored to have all of her work and dedication validated by an international organization. She shares that she will be in Brazil in a few weeks, and looks forward to celebrating this milestone in her career with her family and friends.To learn more about Thaty, and the trainings, consulting, and speaking services she offers, visit www.carethatycs.com or access her social networks @NannyThatyPlease reach out to access additional photos and to schedule a media interview.

