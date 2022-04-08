2SLGBTQIA+, Kink, Poly, ALL Inclusive Book to Transform Views on Sex, Orgasm, and Fulfillment by Dr. Chelsie Reed
Sexpert teaches physical, emotional, intimate, and connective pleasures with clarity, and exciting exercises, 'to cultivate your best sex life.'
bring your sex life to a new level or new plane”CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new book Sexpert: desire, passion, sensations, intimacy, and orgasm to indulge in your best sex life will change viewpoints on sex, orgasms, and fulfillment by focusing on pleasure, connection, intimacy, and fulfilling wanted desires. It’s a book for all people inclusive of gender and sexual orientations including all 2SLGBTQIA+ and Kink communities. According to Chelsie Reed, PhD, LPC, and author of the book, a “Sexpert” is always in training, exploring the sexual experiences to always find new pleasure and connection.
“I provide a usable amount of knowledge and understanding that helps you bring your sex life to a new level or new plane,” said Dr. Chelsie. “A ‘Sexpert in Training’ has a new view and philosophy of sex but knowing every factoid about sex is not the goal of this book.”
Although her super specialty is on orgasms—she knows how to teach penis- and vagina-equipped how to have multiple orgasms—she makes it clear that it’s not the only goal of sex.
“Sex is complicated,” said Dr. Chelsie. “It has many working parts and variables that will always be changing. Because of that, sex is detailed and interesting, and will continually bring new experiences to explore.”
Key takeaways from Sexpert include gaining better, sexual experiences and finding continual fulfillment by exploring sexuality in one’s life. Most importantly, readers will learn how to discover a new philosophy of sex while also improving relationships with oneself and others.
Sexpert is available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle— for more information about Dr. Chelsie’s online courses on pain management, erectile dysfunction, and mental health—visit www.DrChelsie.com or call (480) 855-4009.
About Dr. Chelsie Reed
Dr. Chelsie Reed is a Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC) who believes that perfection is not obtainable, but true happiness is—especially when it comes to your sex life. With her Master’s degree in Counseling from Arizona State University and her Doctorate in Psychology Research and Evaluation from Walden University, she is the world’s leading expert on mental orgasms and has more than 20 years of experience. Dr. Chelsie’s dissertation on Mental Orgasms in Women (an orgasm by thought alone without physical stimulation) is in the Kinsey Library and is a phenomenological study founded on the work of Beverly Whipple, Barry Komisaruk, and Gina Ogden that helps ground mental orgasms in research. She is a registered Kink Knowledgeable (the highest level) therapist, and has helped numerous individuals, couples, families, and all relationship types in her private practice with a full spectrum of mental health concerns. Dr. Chelsie doesn’t stop there—she also offers online self-help courses in pain management and sex, as well as free videos on a variety of mental health issues.
