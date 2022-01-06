BOARDSI MAKES CIO BULLETIN 50 MOST INFLUENTIAL COMPANIES LIST

Boardsi, a platform bringing executives & elite board positions together, was recognized as one of the 50 Most Influential Companies of the Year in 2021 by CIO

EL DORADO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive talent platform and recruiting company, Boardsi , was honored by CIO Bulletin as one of the 50 Most Influential Companies of the Year 2021 . The company, which takes an innovative approach to recruiting, provides executives with top paid board positions, including director and advisory seats. Connecting companies with top talent, Boardsi combines its proprietary software, private network of talent and companies, and the art of human connection to bring the best candidates together with prime board positions at elite companies.CIO Bulletin provides an interactive leadership platform for Business & IT leaders and professionals. The publication is known for profiling best practices within individual sectors and celebrating the innovation that is moving each industry forward. Its yearly recognition of top talent and company innovation highlights thought leaders and innovators."We are proud to be included on the CIO Bulletin Influential Companies List," said a representative of the company. "Boardsi puts a modern twist on standard recruiting, and we are passionate about human connection. When that connection is amplified by advanced technology on the backend of our platform, we are able to bring together companies and executives in unique, successful ways. We are passionate about promoting the talents of executives with diverse backgrounds, experiences and qualities."Boardsi was recognized as the Best Platform for Executives in Search of Board Positions by CIO Bulletin. With its capability to identify prime candidates to build a board of directors or advisors, hire top-level executives, and secure funding, Boardsi has positioned itself as a leader and innovator in its space. The organization boasts thousands of uniquely qualified candidates in its talent pool, available to companies looking to build the best possible leadership structure.Boardsi was established in 2016 to create solutions for businesses of every size and niche. Using custom AI matching technology, Boardsi has a unique ability to make connections between companies and qualified executives.###For more information about Boardsi, please visit https://boardsi.com .