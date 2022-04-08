Boardsi CEO Presents to Alma Mater Europaea Conference
The 10th Annual Alma Mater Europaea Conference profiled leaders and scholars in the arts and sciences.EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boardsi CEO and co-founder, Martin Rowinski, presented at the Alma Mater Europaea online gathering in mid-March. Mr. Rowinski was profiled for his professional accomplishments including the establishment of Boardsi—an innovative solution to connecting companies and qualified executive candidates.
The international university Alma Mater Europaea is based in Salzburg and has campuses in a number of European cities. The university began as an initiative overseen by the European Academy of Sciences and Arts, and this year it celebrated its 10th annual conference themed, It’s About People 2022.
Mr. Rowinski gave his presentation—The Role of Outside Board Members: Current trends and Solutions for Creating an Effective Outside Board in a Corporation—virtually, speaking to a global audience in an online presentation space. His talk detailed ways in which companies can identify external candidates that will add value in their board rooms. His speech came in the middle of the Alma Mater Europaea event, on March 15, over zoom.
“We help companies develop highly useful boards every day at Boardsi,” says Rowinski of his presentation. “Finding perspective, understanding the importance of diverse representation and expertise, is the foundation of introducing companies to select talents that furthers their mission.”
Mr. Rowinski co-founded Boardsi in 2016 and has worked diligently to position Boardsi as a leader and innovator in its industry. With thousands of uniquely qualified candidates in its talent pool, Boardsi brings together companies and executives in successful partnerships.
Boardsi was established in 2016 to create solutions for businesses of every size and niche. Using custom AI matching technology, Boardsi has a unique ability to make connections between companies and qualified executives. Co-Founder and CEO, Martin Rowinski, continues to refine and expand Boardsi’s reach.
