The 2022 PCY Home Decor Expo Spring Session Has Sprung
From April 8-23, home decor buyers can find the best high-margin, on-trend product from renowned suppliers.FUZHOU, FUJIAN, CHINA, April 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coronavirus crisis has put a damper on the global economy. Businesses are working hard to find new ways to procure products and minimize fulfillment delays. Companies are making difficult decisions about how to protect their bottom line.
That is why PCY Expo is happy to announce its Spring Session this April. With added showrooms and new exhibitors, PCY Expo now has close to 100,000 home decor products available. See them in context with other items in virtual showrooms or use the search feature to get directly to the high-margin products your department is looking for. Request quotes and customizations within the Expo to save time and energy.
For Home Decor buyers hoping to have visited the Canton or Jinhan Fairs; PCY Expo offers a unique solution. PCY Expo is available 24/7 around the world. During the Spring Session take advantage of our Visitor Success Reps' guidance to make sure you get the best from the Expo.
PCY is also happy to announce that, seeing the success of the product-specific product tours offered by webinars, PCY will continue to publish showcases to help buyers to find the best of the exhibitor offerings.
