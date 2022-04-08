Hawai‘i Department of Health issues red placard to Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant in Lahaina

Posted on Apr 8, 2022 in Newsroom

LAHAINA – The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued a red “closed” placard and immediately shut down Fu Lin Chinese Restaurant, located at 1312 Front St. in Lahaina.

The food establishment, operated by AL & JL, LLC received the red placard on April 4, 2022 and must remain closed until the health department conducts a follow-up inspection and all of the violations are resolved.

During a routine inspection conducted on April 4, the DOH inspector noted the following critical violations:

About two dozen cockroaches throughout the kitchen;

A live cat in the kitchen;

Rodent droppings throughout the kitchen;

Multiple holes/openings in walls, ceiling, and floor where pests can enter;

Food debris and grease accumulation throughout the kitchen;

Lack of sanitizer in the mechanical dishwasher;

Improper temperatures of potentially hazardous foods; and,

Use of a handwash sink for purposes other than handwashing.

A follow up inspection was conducted on April 6. The following violations were noted:

A live rat in front bar;

Roach activity in the kitchen;

Rodent excrement in the kitchen and;

Improvement towards cleaning grease and food debris and filling holes and gaps in kitchen walls, ceilings, and floors.

Based on the severity of pest activity, the restaurant should remain closed to protect public health.

The establishment will remain closed until DOH approves its reopening.

DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before it is allowed to reopen:

The establishment must continue to work with a professional pest control contractor. A monitoring and treatment plan for both rodents and cockroaches must be completed to eradicate the current pest infestation;

The establishment must provide copies of the pest treatment reports to DOH to monitor progress and;

The establishment must clean any remaining food debris and grease and fill any remaining holes.

The next follow up inspection is scheduled for April 11.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

