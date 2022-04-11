Aspen Distillers seeks to inspire, elevate the spirit through beauty in design
The Pitkin County distillery, which will be the first distillery to meet the Living Building Challenge, takes design inspiration from its surroundings.ASPEN, COLORADO, USA, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Aspen Distillers set out to design its campus, the goal was to create an environment that would elevate our spirits and create thoughtful development inspired by the distillery’s beautiful surroundings.
The Roaring Fork River flows northeast from its headwaters in Pitkin County into the Colorado River at Glenwood Springs, Colorado. The valley from Aspen to Carbondale is a beautiful, high mountain ranching ecosystem, running east to west, with ideal sunlight throughout the year coming over the mountains to the south. It is in this context that the campus for Aspen Distillers, inspired by an ethic of sustainable design and stewardship of the land, is being built, Aspen Distillers lead architect of Anderson Mason Dale, David Pfeifer said.
“The Aspen Distillers campus has drawn much inspiration from the existing landscape. The
palette of materials, colors and textures – wood, gabion rock walls, decomposed
granite outdoor spaces, overflowing native perennial vegetation – comes from the site,” Pfeifer said.
The distillery is located on the north side of Highway 82, just north of the Roaring Fork River.
The distillery campus, like the adjacent bridge along the Rio Grande Trail spanning the highway and the river, is organized very simply along the true east/west axis of the site. The path of the rising and setting sun each day has driven the organization of the site and buildings, optimizing solar exposure for on-site renewable energy generation, and providing meaningful places and spaces within and along and adjacent to the campus structures.
The buildings on the distillery campus are inspired by the utilitarian ranching structures of the
Roaring Fork Valley. Like working ranches, the buildings are above all else optimally sized for
function, massing and material, and shape outdoor spaces anchored by views in the landscape. The distillery campus identity is as much defined by place and outdoor spaces as it is by the primary work of distilling and shipping spirits.
The distillery and rickhouse share an outdoor space which will host a variety of social programs, including outdoor dining, assembled speaking, or small group gatherings. This space is defined on the east by a tiered seating landscape. To the west, the space is physically terminated by a dining pergola and fire pit, however the views of the mountains which define the valley extend on into the landscape.
In addition to the primary distillery functions, the campus includes a gallery space to receive invited guests. And, the campus includes three small residential units which are clustered on the northern edge of the site, sharing a small court, away from the work of the distillery, and forming a gentle buffer on the site to adjacent property to the north.
The campus also has small elements throughout such as the perfect perch for an osprey nest at the entrance gate. Above all, the project embraces a powerful ethic of stewardship and sustainability.
The project will be the first distillery in the country designed to achieve the certification of the Living Building Challenge. The beauty petal in the challenge seeks to enrich the environment with each square meter of construction.
ABOUT ASPEN DISTILLERS
Aspen Distillers was founded by Matthew Patel who assembled an ecosystem of talent to develop the first distillery in Pitkin County. The project is inspired by Aspen’s beauty and is firmly anchored in the “Aspen Idea” — first articulated in the 1940s — that human beings reach their highest level when the mind, body and spirit are empowered by nature’s beauty. Aspen Distillers has built its foundation on a commitment to protecting the environment, corporate responsibility and sustainability. The distillery will meet LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum certification and will go through a one-year audit governed by the International Living Future Institute to meet the Living Building Challenge, the most rigorous award for regenerative building practices.
