In light Verse, Ewbank Addresses the Ethical Dilemmas Posed by Hate-Based Politics
The featured poem concerns the politics of hate. Two shorter poems address Trump’s rise to power in the Republican party and the folly of opposing vaccination.
In my poem I explore the challenge of resisting Trump's hate-driven politics without becoming, like Trump, a hater.”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The featured poem of David Ewbank’s How to Hate Trump and Other Poems Polemical (52 pages) surveys the complexities of our current political crisis and suggests a possible way of maintaining one’s sanity and decency in a climate of malignant partisan hatred. Two shorter poems, Old Leo: A Fable and The Ballad of Bozo and the Bug, concern respectively Trump’s impact on his party and the folly of refusing to be vaccinated.
Published by Book Vine Press, Ewbank’s satirical poetry speaks to the dangers and threats that beset our nation and confronts them with good humor and sympathetic comprehension.
Ewbank writes: “Ever since the Republicans have fallen under the spell of Donald Trump, a crucial component of the party’s ideology and an essential element of their leader’s appeal has been hate—a venomous emotion that has expressed itself in a variety of destructive and malignant ways. In humorous but seriously intended light verse I ponder the challenge of resisting such hate without succumbing to it.”
David Ewbank is a retired English professor who taught for thirty-two years in the English Department of Kent State University. His collection of parodies, famous fairy tales as they might have been written by classic American authors, Fairy Tales for Adults, was published in 2013. His forthcoming book, The Lamb Cycle, versions of the poem “Mary Had a Little Lamb” as it might have been written by thirty-two celebrated English poets is being published by Brandeis University Press.
