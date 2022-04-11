World's First VR Comedy Club Powered by the Blockchain opens its virtual doors

Actual footage from inside the club.

Crypto comedy club aims to bring the worlds of crypto and comedy together while giving comics a previously untapped platform.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Worlds first VR Crypto Comedy Club is off to a flying start after launching its ecosystem's currency, the $LOL token. The token launched publicly with a market cap of $430,000 after a successful private presale for early investors.Crypto Comedy Club's extensive roadmap is on track to have its first live performance in late summer, with Kill Tony regulars David Lucas and Hans Kim already scheduled to headline. Both have been praised highly by and open for Joe Rogan of the JRE. Hans will be opening his first arena with Joe at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Friday July 1st.Participants will use their $LOL tokens to purchase tickets to live shows, buy merchandise, and even throwable NFTs like tomatoes which can double as tips for performers. They will also be able to leave the 480 seat vintage auditorium and explore the virtual club's lobby and side rooms. (Who wouldn't want to shoot some pool with their favorite stand-up act.)Audience members will be able to customise their appearance at the club using the well known ReadyPlayerMe avatar framework, and even take part in open mic nights. New and veteran comedians alike will get paid, while early token holders can get VIP membership access allowing for more immersive experiences with comedians.The club will have multiple rooms of different sizes and atmospheres. Along with normal stand-up performances there will be sketch and improv shows. Impersonators will even be able to use an avatar of the voice they are doing.Auto translation to subtitles will allow people of all languages to enjoy shows from all over the world.Crypto Comedy Club's 4000-strong member community are welcoming new arrivals by the second on their telegram group, and the project's whitepaper, audit, and videos can be found at CryptoComedyClub.io.

The newset promotion clip gives a taste of what's to come.