Montana’s Motor Vehicle Division Helps Raise More Than $5.5 million for Montana Non-Profits">Montana’s Motor Vehicle Division Helps Raise More Than $5.5 million for Montana Non-Profits HELENA —The Montana Department of Justice announced today that in f…

HELENA —The Montana Department of Justice announced today that in fiscal year 2021 the Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) helped Montana non-profit organizations raise $5,669,311 million through the highly popular specialty plate program.

Currently, customers can select from more than 200 specialty plates. The wide variety of designs represent organizations ranging from veterans, first responders, colleges and universities, service groups, youth groups, community support initiatives, and a variety of other non-profit organizations across Montana.

“The MVD’s specialty plate program is a great way for Montanans to support their favorite non-profits including first responder, veteran, and agricultural organizations,” MVD Administrator Laurie Bakri said. “The amount of donations the program sends to charitable organizations each year makes it clear that Montanans care about their communities and we’re proud to be a part of that.”

During the vehicle registration process, Montanans have the opportunity to select a specialty plate. The donation fee between $20 and $35 is set by the plate sponsor and goes to the non-profit organization associated with the license plate in addition to the $10 administrative cost and $10 production cost.

In 2021, MVD introduced eight new specialty plates (artwork included below):

Baker Baseball Association

Friends of Montana PBS, Inc.

Gallatin Ice Foundation

Montana Agriculture Heritage Foundation

Montana Veterans Alliance

Montana Youth Sports Association

Public Land Water Access Association Inc

USS Montana Committee, Inc.

When applying for a specialty plate, an organization must pay an application and administrative fee and submit documentation proving that they are a legitimate, non-profit with good standing in Montana. Organizations must sell at least 400 specialty plates within three years following the initial plate release date and maintain the 400 minimum throughout the plate’s existence, or the specialty plate is subject to revocation.

Find information on how to apply for a specialty here: https://media.dojmt.gov/wp-content/uploads/MV118-Specialty-License-Plate-Instructions-0322-1.pdf.

To see all specialty plates currently available, click here: https://dojmt.gov/driving/plate-designs-and-fees/.