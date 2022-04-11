The Tubman Museum’s 26th Annual Pan African Festival To Offer Enriching Experience
Celebrating 40 Years!MACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘WE ARE ONE’ is the theme of the Tubman Museum’s 2022 Pan African Festival. Now in its 26th year, the festival will be returning with legendary performers, enriching entertainment, and much more. The event will be held on Saturday, April 23rd and Sunday, April 24th from 11am – 9pm on the parking lot of the Macon Coliseum.
For the last 26 years, the festival has attracted upwards of 10,000 people, offering a rich, cultural experience for the city and surrounding towns. Embracing cultural diversity has been the museum’s ultimate mission.
“The importance of this festival is to bring our communities together in love,” says Executive Director, Harold Young.” We’re encouraging everyone to come out and celebrate rich African culture – an experience for everyone to enjoy.”
This year, attendees can expect exciting entertainment, new vendors and, in partnership with Fort Valley State University, a performance by R&B sensation, Mr. Jeffrey Osborne, GRAMMY-Award winner, Karen Clark-Sheard, and Byron Cage.
Admission is $10 daily or attendees can purchase a two-day pass with reserved seating for $40 (or a table for 10 people for $400).
“There will be plenty of food trucks, in addition to our Free Children's Village (a fun area for the kids),” adds Young. “We’re encouraging folks to bring their lawn chairs and blankets and celebrate our theme for this year: ‘WE ARE ONE.’
The family-friendly festival will feature delicious Caribbean and Soul Food options and food from around the world. There will be unique goods for purchase, as well as local and regional artists and artisans who will showcase their works for purchase.
The festival is coordinated and produced by the Tubman Museum, which is celebrating 40 years.
ABOUT The Tubman Museum
The Tubman Museum, the largest museum of its type in the nation, is dedicated to educating people about the art, history, and culture of African Americans. Founded in 1981, the museum offers an educational adventure through time from Africa to America. Prominent African American inventors, scientists, and entrepreneurs are featured in the vast array of special exhibits from internationally renowned artists. The Tubman Museum fulfills its mission through its diverse exhibitions, innovative educational programming, cutting edge technology and a host of special events throughout the year.
For more information, visit:
www.tubmanmuseum.com
www.facebook.com/tubmanmuseum
www.twitter.com/tubmanmuseum
www.instagram.com/tubmanmuseummacon
Sponsored by Fort Valley State University, Atrium Health Navicent, Macon-Middle Georgia Black Pages, Coca Cola, Cox, GEICO, Middle Georgia Informer, Georgia Power, Power 107.1FM, 105.1FM, Praise 99.5FM, Visit Macon, AARP Georgia, AllState.
