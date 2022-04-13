Submit Release
Helix Wireless selects Galaxy Ventures for Crypto

Helix Wireless partnered with Galaxy Ventures to accept and manage cryptocurrency payments.

NEW JERSEY, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are delighted to announce that Helix Wireless, an innovative, global IoT and telecommunications company has partnered with Galaxy Ventures to accept and manage cryptocurrency payments.

“With this agreement Helix continues to be a market leader leveraging our wireless technology and offering additional payment options. Helix focuses on remaining simple and frictionless for our customers. Galaxy Ventures was the obvious choice based on their agile thinking, development capability, and superior knowledge in the space.” said Francis Gallic, COO of Helix Wireless.

Galaxy Ventures, based in Sheridan, Wyoming will integrate the necessary platforms to make cryptocurrency payments available for both hardware and services. Helix Wireless consumer and business clients will soon make instant payments with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) and other popular cryptocurrencies.

“We are very excited by the opportunity to work with Helix. Their reach has gone global with their deployment of SmartSIM™ technology, and we believe by partnering with them we have a solution that will bring benefits to us both” said Aidan Ireland of Galaxy Ventures.

Helix Wireless continues to lead, by focusing on innovative solutions, connecting everything, everywhere with their SmartSIM™ and simplifying global commerce payment transactions with this new partnership.

About Helix Wireless
Helix Wireless, Inc. is a telecommunications company based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey. They provide efficient solutions to consumers and businesses with a focus on IoT. With over 40 years of combined experience in driving sales, satisfaction, and success for consumers and Fortune 50 Organizations, Helix provides top level insight and capabilities that enable their clients to reach their goals. For more information about Helix Wireless visit helixwireless.co

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for news and information about Helix Wireless: @HelixWirelessco

About Galaxy Ventures
Galaxy Ventures LLC is a blockchain development company based in Sheridan, Wyoming. They have a focus on building defi solutions. Their current portfolio includes exchanges, crypto payment processing and NFTs. Their current team has 10 years in the crypto space.

For more information on Galaxy Ventures please visit their site at galaxyventures.net and via email cg@galaxyventures.net

Celina Bell
Helix Wireless, Inc.
+1 610-389-3443
celina@helixwireless.co

