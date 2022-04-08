Submit Release
News Search

There were 715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,843 in the last 365 days.

Brad and Hunter Pistole Featured as Guest IRA Experts within Ed Slott's IRA Advisor

Ozark, Missouri Retirement Advisors Recognized on National Publication.

OZARK, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ed Slott, long considered America’s IRA Expert, just announced the selection of Brad Pistole CFF®, CAS®; and Hunter Pistole as Guest IRA Experts in his long-standing monthly publication. This is Brad’s fourth selection in the past five years. Both are featured in Ed Slott’s IRA Advisor newsletter, April 2022 issue, considered by the industry as the best source for IRA information.

Brad and Hunter provide an unconventional approach to IRA planning by making the point of reducing exposure to risk, beginning at age 60.

“Possibilities include fixed income options that provide protection from market fluctuation and contractual income options that come with certain annuities from insurance companies. The key is to tailor an age 60+ retirement portfolio to match each individual’s circumstances and prospects.”  Ed Slott’s IRA Advisor (April 2022)

Being able to contribute “outside the box” ideas have helped Brad and Hunter to build a stand-alone business model that embraces new ideas and fresh thinking that are results-focused.

Ed Slott and Company, LLC is the nation's leading source of accurate, timely IRA expertise and analysis to financial advisors, institutions, consumers, and media across the country.

Brad Pistole is a Certified Financial Fiduciary®, a Certified Annuity Specialist®, and the CEO of Trinity Insurance & Financial Services in Ozark, MO. Brad has been a member of Ed Slott's Master Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM since 2010. Brad has been a member of the Million Dollar Round Table, the premier association of Financial Professionals, from 2011-Present, and was awarded MDRT’s “Top of the Table” honors in 2015-Present. He holds Life & Health Insurance licenses in Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and Iowa. Brad is proud to be a member of the National Ethics Association, the Ozark Chamber of Commerce, and his company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Brad was recognized with the Missouri House of Representatives Resolution by state representative, Lynn Morris, for outstanding achievements in the financial services industry.

Hunter Pistole is an Investment Advisor Representative and the Vice-President of Trinity Insurance & Financial Services in Ozark, MO. He is a member of the Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM.

Brad and Hunter Pistole
Trinity Insurance & Financial Services
+1 417-581-9222
email us here

You just read:

Brad and Hunter Pistole Featured as Guest IRA Experts within Ed Slott's IRA Advisor

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.