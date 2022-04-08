Brad and Hunter Pistole Featured as Guest IRA Experts within Ed Slott's IRA Advisor
Ozark, Missouri Retirement Advisors Recognized on National Publication.OZARK, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ed Slott, long considered America’s IRA Expert, just announced the selection of Brad Pistole CFF®, CAS®; and Hunter Pistole as Guest IRA Experts in his long-standing monthly publication. This is Brad’s fourth selection in the past five years. Both are featured in Ed Slott’s IRA Advisor newsletter, April 2022 issue, considered by the industry as the best source for IRA information.
Brad and Hunter provide an unconventional approach to IRA planning by making the point of reducing exposure to risk, beginning at age 60.
“Possibilities include fixed income options that provide protection from market fluctuation and contractual income options that come with certain annuities from insurance companies. The key is to tailor an age 60+ retirement portfolio to match each individual’s circumstances and prospects.” Ed Slott’s IRA Advisor (April 2022)
Being able to contribute “outside the box” ideas have helped Brad and Hunter to build a stand-alone business model that embraces new ideas and fresh thinking that are results-focused.
Ed Slott and Company, LLC is the nation's leading source of accurate, timely IRA expertise and analysis to financial advisors, institutions, consumers, and media across the country.
Brad Pistole is a Certified Financial Fiduciary®, a Certified Annuity Specialist®, and the CEO of Trinity Insurance & Financial Services in Ozark, MO. Brad has been a member of Ed Slott's Master Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM since 2010. Brad has been a member of the Million Dollar Round Table, the premier association of Financial Professionals, from 2011-Present, and was awarded MDRT’s “Top of the Table” honors in 2015-Present. He holds Life & Health Insurance licenses in Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, and Iowa. Brad is proud to be a member of the National Ethics Association, the Ozark Chamber of Commerce, and his company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. Brad was recognized with the Missouri House of Representatives Resolution by state representative, Lynn Morris, for outstanding achievements in the financial services industry.
Hunter Pistole is an Investment Advisor Representative and the Vice-President of Trinity Insurance & Financial Services in Ozark, MO. He is a member of the Ed Slott's Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM.
Brad and Hunter Pistole
Trinity Insurance & Financial Services
+1 417-581-9222
email us here