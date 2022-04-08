V3GO Joins ePS-NDVSB eMarketplace to Support Minority-, Women-, Military Spouse- and Veteran-Owned Businesses
Colorado-based provider of office, MRO, Jan/San and IT Solutions has joined the National Diversity Veteran Small Business eMarketplace.
The NDVSB eMarketplace gives businesses like ours additional resources to achieve our mission to support the government and commercial enterprise.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, USA, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- V3GO, a leading provider of office, MRO, Jan/San and IT solutions, announced that it has joined the National Diversity Veteran Small Business (NDVSB) eMarketplace, powered by ePS, a leading provider of eMarketplace solutions. NDVSB helps connect both federal and private organizations with diverse businesses. As a National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), V3GO has now streamlined and automated their business processes with government and commercial clients committed to partnering with minority- and veteran-owned businesses.
— Vice President and General Manager, Tim Burgett, V3Go
NDVSB eMarketplace is all-inclusive, “one size does not fit all” technology platform that aligns suppliers with corporate buyers. Through a partnership with the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), ePS-NDVSB makes the eMarketplace available at no cost to all NMSDC corporate members. “This value provides access to our corporate buying organizations who want to increase diversity spend for their supplier diversity programs with MBEs,” said Icy Williams, Director of MBE Services at NMSDC.
With its NMSDC and “Corporate Plus” certifications, V3GO gained access to the NDVSB eMarketplace and NMSDC’s 1500 corporate members. V3GO will also be included in the NDVSB / AAFES Federal eMarketplace, which is available to all federal agencies for their first stop when purchasing products or services.
Part of the federal program includes the Air Force First Look initiative, which ePS-NDVSB is currently rolling out to all Air Force bases. The First Look program makes it easier for installation government purchase card-holders to do business within the communities surrounding Air Force bases, as well as with state and national suppliers.
With the First Look Program, the Air Force aims “to support our local communities and the jobs right outside our gates before we look elsewhere,” said Major Gen. Cameron Holt, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics. The Air Force plans to bring $1.8 billion back to local communities around installations through the First Look initiative.
That’s not all the NDVSB has been up to lately, though. In January, ePS-NDVSB announced the launch of a private, stand-alone Supplier Diversity eMarketplace for Greylock Federal Credit Union in Massachusetts. The new eMarketplace provides another avenue for Greylock to increase supplier relationships with minority-, women-, and veteran-owned as well as local, small businesses. It’s another in a long string of initiatives that the NDVSB has put into place to support diverse businesses and communities.
“V3GO is committed to promoting supplier diversity and is honored to have been a certified MBE since 2020 and a NMSDC CorporatePlus members since 2021,” said Vice President and General Manager, Tim Burgett. “The NDVSB eMarketplace gives businesses like ours additional resources to achieve our mission to support the government and commercial enterprise.”
About V3GO
Headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO, V3GO is a wholly-owned subsidiary of renowned SDVOSB-certified IT solutions provider, V3Gate. We are certified as a Minority-owned Business Enterprise (MBE) and “Corporate Plus Member” by the National Minority Supplier Development Council - Mountain Plains Council. (NMSDC MPC). https://www.v3gate.com/
V3GO provides complete office solutions, including:
• Office & Technology Products
• MRO Industrial Products
• Janitorial & Sanitary Products
• Managed Print Solutions
• Office Furniture Solutions
• Safety & PPE Products
More about the National Diversity Veteran Small Business Programs
Our NDVSB programs leverage our all-inclusive, one size does not fit all, eMarketplace that aligns Veteran, Diversity, and Small Business products and service Suppliers with the Private and Public sector Buying Organizations. Our mission is to build stronger diverse small businesses through technology that automates and streamlines business processes, providing increased revenue opportunities and scalability to compete within large Private Enterprise and Public Sector accounts.
Julie Russett
ePS-NDVSB
+1 248-630-7200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn