The Judicial Nominating Committee is forwarding the names of all four applicants for the East Central Judicial District judgeship vacancy to Gov. Doug Burgum.

The vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge Thomas R. Olson.

The following four lawyers will be considered for appointment to the vacancy:

Nicholas W. Chase (Fargo) Hon. Cherie L. Clark (Jamestown) Stephanie R. Hayden (West Fargo) Monty G. Mertz (Fargo)