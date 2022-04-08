Ann Spoyer Unveils Latest Sustainable Fashion Collection in Honor of Prince
The fall/winter collection will be unveiled on April 10th, 2022NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ann Spoyer has unveiled her latest sustainable fashion collection dedicated to her favorite artist, Prince – the purple one. The collection, titled "To A Celebration of Music, Love, and Glamour," celebrates Prince's life and music.
The debut of the 2022 fall/winter collection will take place at the Fashion Week Brooklyn Dimension Runway on Sunday, April 10th, 2022. This highly anticipated event will allow attendees to see the latest designs from the fashion house and get a first look at what will be trending in the coming season. The venue for the event will be Soccerroof 4B, located at 53rd Street, 3rd Floor, Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
Ann Spoyer is a Mumbai-born fashion designer who has been based in New York City since 1993. She holds a degree in fashion design from Ryerson University in Toronto. Her work experience includes stints at some of New York's biggest fashion labels. In 2007, she launched her own label, Ann Spoyer NYC. Her passion for travel is implemented in her design process, is reflected in her choices of fabrics and cuts and shows in her exquisite creations. Her style is described as "preppy-bohemian luxe."
The Ann Spoyer label is committed to sustainability. Her clothes have a minimal environmental impact and are socially and environmentally friendly--from the fabrics used in creating them down to the dyes.
Spoyer cares deeply about social and environmental issues. She ensures fair pay for workers involved in producing her clothing lines by ensuring all components used are environmentally friendly or locally sourced if possible. She is active in women's rights matters both at home in New York and Mumbai.
For more information, visit annspoyer.com and follow Ann Spoyer on Instagram. Tickets for the fashion show are available at fashionweekbrooklyn.com/tickets.
