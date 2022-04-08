Reward Offered by Alan Smith's Family for Return of Stolen Military Flag

THE DEAD CANNOT REST IN PEACE; Alan Smith A.k.A Conway Smitty

FAIRFIELD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The atmosphere was full of grief, loss and sorrow as the family, friends and relatives paid the final respects to one of their own, a gallant and decorated military man. The sun’s golden rays lazily gave way to the slow but gradual cover of darkness at around 6:30pm. The air around hung low, heavy with the memories of a life suddenly coming to a halt without prior notice.

Tears of pain, tears of loss filled their eyes as the celebration of a life well lived was read to. Vivid episodes bypassed their minds, each one of them trying to come into terms with the reality that this was indeed the time, day, and hour that they would set their eyes on Alan Smith, a beloved father who had paid the ultimate price for the good of the nation. Low and distant cries were heard as emotions poured out from deep within their hearts, each one trying to contain themselves in their own way.

Alan Smith had his fair share of good and bad days during his years of service in the air force which was evident from the previous encounters. This in effect, had prompted the family, friends and relatives to celebrate his life in a manner well deserved, one that Alan Smith would be proud of. Colleagues from air force, friends and family alike were all present, the impact of Alan’s life clearly seen at Ruhstaller Brewery, 6686 Sievers road. Alan Smith was dear to all of them, inside and out.

The military flag, a symbol of nationalism and patriotism was neatly folded and placed in the hands of his youngest daughter, Rebecca Cook for all to see. To the family, the flag went beyond what eyes could see. This was a permanent reminder that Alan was still with them, even when out of sight. The flag had been handed over to them by the air force during his funeral thus it carried a powerful meaning and they did their best to preserve the flag. Shortly after the celebration of a life well lived, the flag landed into the wrong hands.

Imagine something that is held dearest and closest to one's heart being taken, snatched away. It is as if one has been left with nothing, bare and exposed to all the emotional hurt and torture that comes along. Especially when it is the only thing that reminds you of someone that is very special. It is no different from the way a person sticks a knife straight to your heart.

To whoever stole the flag, investigations have already been launched and a case is already underway to ensure the person pays the full extent of the damage caused to family individuals of Alan Smith. Deputy Mike Ferrando is hot on your heels and he will get the person. The person will run but cannot hide from the law and its consequences!

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of the thief, a blonde haired woman who escaped into a black truck, can reach Deputy Mike Ferrando below:

Dixon Sherrifs Office

Case # 22-01080

+ 1 (707) 718-4313

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUaonkL-DV5r02EuTYdU9hw

YouTube Channel: Conway Smitty American Legend

Email: ConwaySmittyAmericanLegend@gmail.com

$2,500 REWARD OFFERED FOR RETURN OF MY FATHER’S MILITARY FLAG