Poinsett Auction & Realty to Auction Estate with Proceeds going to St. Judes' Childrens Hospital and Shriner's Hospital
Poinsett Auction & Realty to Auction Estate with Proceeds going to St. Judes' Childrens Hospital and Shriner's HospitalGREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poinsett Auction & Realty will conduct several auctions for a local estate that is donating a 100% of their proceeds to St. Jude’s Research Hospital and Shriner’s Hospital. The first auction will be Saturday, April 9th, 2022 @ 2pm and it will be conducted Live & Online via Proxibid. "Most of items in the first auction will be personal property and vehicles" said Randy Crowder, auctioneer and Real Estate Broker with Poinsett Auction & Realty, Inc. "Four Real Estate auctions will be sold for the estate on May 12th,2022 @ 2pm" Randy said. The four properties should sell for well over a million dollars. “This is a great donation for the children and we are proud to be a part of it.” Randy said.
The personal property will be auctioned to the highest bidder and the Real Estate will be auctioned with seller confirmation. See the complete catalog of items at www.PoinsettAuctions.com.
Real Estate Inspection dates and Information Packets will be available at www.PoinsettAuctions.com by April 15th, 2022
For more details on the auction, contact Randy Crowder with Poinsett Auction & Realty at 864-704-9555
#######
Randy Crowder
Poinsett Auction & Realty
+1 864-704-9555
email us here