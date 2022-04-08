Submit Release
Competitive Application for System of Care Grant

The Washington State Department of Commerce is making an estimated $1,860,000 available to eligible organizations to provide a continuum of innovative approaches to engage and assist youth and young adults, ages 13-24, who are experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness after exiting a public system of care. Funding is intended to:

  • Expand geographic access of SOC services
  • Incorporate peer specialists
  • Expand systems served to include inpatient behavioral health, foster care, juvenile rehabilitation, and county detention
  • Use $500,000 of this funding solely for assisting young adults discharging from inpatient behavioral health treatment facilities to obtain housing

(Please see attached document for more information and important dates)

Proposals are due: May 16, 2022 by 4:00pm PST

