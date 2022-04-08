Submit Release
Resilient Healthcare CEO Jackleen Samuel Discusses Company’s Rise, Balancing Family, on the Kim Pagano Show

Jacklyn Samuel and family.

Samuel has appeared on many podcasts recently and was recently invited to be a contributor to Forbes, where she writes about healthcare trends.

It was fantastic to not only share what Resilient has accomplished, but also my story balancing my work with being a mom.”
— Jackleen Samuel, the President & CEO of Resilient Healthcare
PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jackleen Samuel, the President & CEO of Resilient Healthcare, was invited recently as a guest on the iconic Kim Pagano Show, where she discussed on March 26 the company’s rise as a national leader in the Hospital-at-Home space.

The interview is available here.

The Kim Pagano Show is broadcast from Ventura County, California on the award-winning talk radio station 1590 KVTA. It consistently featured entrepreneurs, who have successfully built businesses, many while raising a family.

Samuel, a mom of two, was the perfect guest.

“It was fantastic to not only share what Resilient has accomplished, but also my story balancing my work with being a mom,” said Samuel. “If I can demonstrate to one woman listening to the show that balancing the two can be done, then it was worth it.”

Samuel has appeared on many podcasts recently and was recently invited to be a contributor to Forbes, where she writes about healthcare trends.

About Resilient Healthcare

Resilient Healthcare has become the leader in the at-home acute care space. Its LTAC@H™ Program is the first of its kind, in which seriously ill patients have access to an array of hospital-grade healthcare services from the comfort of their homes, both virtually and in-person. Resilient Healthcare began as a vision for a better healthcare delivery system in 2018. Its technology was launched in 2020 with the overarching goal of developing software to convert homes into clinical spaces, coordinate care efficiently and optimize health risk stratification.

Holt Hackney
hackney communications
+1 512-632-0854
